Proud sister! Haylie Duff revealed that her little sister, Hilary Duff, was a gorgeous bride on her wedding day.

“She looked so stunningly beautiful,” Haylie, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively about her sister, 32, at the fourth annual Create & Cultivate 100 event and Chevrolet Launch on Thursday, January 23, in Los Angeles.

The mother of two didn’t go into detail about her sister’s big day, which took place in the couple’s backyard on December 21, 2019, but she did reveal that it was an amazing event.

“It was a really special day,” Haylie added. “It was a really, really beautiful day.”

Ahead of the Lizzie McGuire alum’s nuptials to Matthew Koma, Haylie told Us that she was certain Hilary wouldn’t elope. The Real Girl’s Kitchen author did joke, however, that she might elope herself with her fiancé, Matt Rosenberg, but that her and Hilary’s parents “will literally kill” her if she does.

“She will have a wedding [because] she’s the good daughter that does, like, everything the way she’s supposed to,” Haylie told Us in December 2019. “I’m not really helping her plan. She’s planning her own little thing.”

The 7th Heaven alum also revealed at the time that her two children, who she shares with Rosenberg, would be involved with Hilary’s wedding, but kept her lips shut on how.

When asked in December if her little ones would be a part of Hilary’s nuptials, Haylie told Us, “Yeah,” but noted that it was her sister’s job to speak to that further.

On Thursday, Haylie further commented on how close her daughters Ryan, 4, and Lulu, 19 months, are with the A Cinderella Story star’s two children, Luca, 7, and Banks, 15 months. “They’re so close in age and we live down the street from each other, so they bond the way normal cousins bond,” she told Us.

As for what Hilary’s wedding looked like, the Raise Your Voice actress shared a photo of the first look at her big day on December 22, 2019. “This,” she wrote alongside a snap of herself and her songwriter husband, 32, next to a car that had “Just Married” written on the back window.

“The most magical day into night with the one that I love,” Hilary captioned another sweet Instagram photo on December 26, 2019, followed by many more memories from the event.

She also shared Instagram Story pictures of her Jenny Packham caped ceremony gown with her daughter’s mini-me dress ahead of the event. She later posted photos of her reception look, which was a gold two-piece ensemble.

The day was made even more special by the fact that the Texas native’s Younger costar Molly Bernard and the groom’s pal Chris Mintz-Plasse officiated the ceremony.

Hilary and Koma tied the knot seven months after they got engaged in May 2019. The couple first met in 2015 after they worked together on the actress’ album Breathe In. Breath Out. Their friendship turned into a romantic relationship in late 2016 and in October 2018, they welcomed their daughter.

The Perfect Man star was previously married to NHL player Mike Comrie from 2010 to 2016. They share son Luca.