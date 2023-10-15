Khloe Kardashian, Andy Cohen and more stars are paying tribute to Suzanne Somers in the wake of her death.

Kardashian, 39, shared a heartfelt message to her Instagram Story: “This one hurts my heart. I love you @suzannesomers. I’ll never forget your positive loving outlook on life. Your sweet heart and gentle spirit! Rest, dance, smile in paradise…”

In Somer’s memory, Cohen, 55, posted an old photo of them together on his Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen show, with several red heart emojis.

Us Weekly confirmed that Somers died on Sunday, October 15, following a battle with breast cancer. She was 76.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Us in a statement. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

The statement noted that Somers’ 77th birthday would have been on Monday, October 16 and that the family plans to “celebrate her extraordinary life.”

“[They] want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement concluded. “A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, told Page Six earlier this year that her cancer had returned. (She had previously been diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s before having breast cancer beginning in 2000.)

Kardashian and Cohen were two of several celebrities who took to social media to honor Somers, who was known for starring in Three’s Company, Step by Step and She’s the Sheriff.

Caitlyn Jenner mourned the loss of her Battle of the Network Stars cohost via Instagram, posting a picture of them smiling and laughing.

“We lost a true American Icon today. @suzannesomers you will be missed. It was always a pleasure and a riot working with you over the years! Here we are way back in the 70’s at Pepperdine with Howard! Rest in Peace,” she captioned the post.

Bethenny Frankel, who called the news “tragic,” took to her Instagram Story to share a video message about the “tremendous loss.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know her,” she said. “She is a force, she is groundbreaking, she is love. She was married to her soulmate, best friend, they were inseparable. She’s a family person, she’s about research and fighting for what she believes in when that takes tremendous courage and it’s not popular. Wow, I really, really, really had so much respect for her…what a wonderful person. I’m so so sorry. Sorry to Suzanne’s family.”

Alongside a broken heart emoji, Olivia Munn reshared an Instagram post to her Story of a black and white photo of Somers.

Viola Davis posted a video tribute to her Instagram, with the caption: “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well ❤🕊🙏🏿.”

Jeremy Renner reshared an Instagram post of Somers with the text “RIP” and the folded hands emoji.