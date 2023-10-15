Suzanne Somers has died. She was 76.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Us Weekly in a statement. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Hay further noted that Somers’ family plans to “celebrate her extraordinary life” on what would have been her 77th birthday, Monday, October 16. “[They] want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly,” the statement concluded. “A private family burial will take place this week, with a memorial to follow next month.”

Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, announced earlier this year that her cancer had recurred.

“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life,” Hamel, 87, told Page Six in July, noting that she had “two hyperplasia” in her 20s, which he described as the “waiting room for cancer.”

Hamel added at the time: “We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health.”

Somers was first diagnosed with skin cancer in her 30s before battling breast cancer beginning in 2000. At the time, she chose to forgo chemotherapy and instead opted to undergo a lumpectomy and radiation.

“I have a new standard of care,” Somers exclusively told Us in October 2018. “I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it. I eat buttercream, sour cream, cream cheese, all organic, no hormones. I sleep eight hours a night and I don’t take any drugs.”

She added at the time: “I am in optimal life. I don’t even worry about cancer.”

Somers rose to fame, after a series of small roles in film and TV, when she landed a leading role on 1977’s Three Company. Somers played Chrissy Snow, who was the roommate of Janet Wood (Joyce DeWitt) and Jack Tripper (John Ritter).

Somers later landed leading roles in the likes of She’s the Sheriff and Step by Step.

In her personal life, Somers married first husband Bruce Somers in 1965 and their son, Bruce Jr., was born later that year. Suzanne and Bruce divorced in 1968 before she moved on with Hamel. After 10 years together, they got married in 1977.

“We give each other a lot of attention. That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention,” Suzanne exclusively told Us in January 2021 of the key to their marriage. “It’s not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I’m beautiful all the time and we hold hands while we sleep. It’s the most beautiful part of my life.”