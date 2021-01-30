Loving the one she’s with! Suzanne Somers has been married to Alan Hamel for more than 40 years — and she opened up about the secret to their longevity.

“We give each other a lot of attention. That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention,” the Three’s Company alum, 74, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, January 28. “It’s not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I’m beautiful all the time and we hold hands while we sleep. It’s the most beautiful part of my life.”

Somers said that the pair will lock hands nearly “all night” long, adding, “I’ll wake up and we’re holding hands all the time!”

The Suzanne Organics founder wed Hamel, 84, in 1977. She previously divorced Bruce Somers, with whom she shares son Bruce Somers Jr., in 1968 after three years of marriage. Hamel also shares three children with ex-wife Marilyn Hamel, whom he split from in 1977.

Over the years, Suzanne and Alan have never backed down from showing their affection for one another. For Valentine’s Day in February 2020, the Canada native put his love on the line when he gave her a striptease to “Let Me Entertain You” from the 1959 musical Gypsy.

Suzanne revealed to Us that the longtime couple have continued to spice things up while quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We date every night. I think dates are really important, especially [in] long-term marriages,” she explained. “So, here’s a date — it’s 5 o’clock and that’s when I stop working and he stops working, or if I do a Facebook Live show, I go to work from 5 to 6. But on the nights that I don’t do Facebook Live, we meet at Big Al’s bar — that’s the bar at our house — and he pours me a stiff tequila of clear because clear has little to no sugar and a lot of ice.”

The Step by Step alum continued, “We sip tequila, listen to music, sometimes we dance. Now that I have full mobility [after my neck injury], I love dancing and we dance. It’s not phony, really. It’s just what we do. During this quarantine, you can’t have people over, so it’s just the two of us and I look forward to it. Around 4 o’clock [every day], I start looking forward to it.”

Suzanne added that she is “madly in love” with her husband and has been “for [more than] 50 years.”

The duo celebrated 44 years of marriage in November 2020. At the time, the actress posted a sweet tribute video that featured photos of the couple throughout the years.

“Happy Anniversary Al! My darling, @therealalanhamel — how I love being your wife,” she captioned the Instagram post. “Married today 44 years and together 53 years! I don’t want to spend a day without you. What a life! Happy Anniversary! Thank you to @brucesomersjr and @carolinesomers for this beautiful video ❤️.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper