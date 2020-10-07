On the mend. Suzanne Somers revealed that she underwent neck surgery after she and husband Alan Hamel suffered a fall.

The actress, 73, disclosed her injuries in a Wednesday, October 7, Instagram post. “Hi Friends! Thank you so much for all of your concern while Alan and I took a break from our normal schedule,” she wrote. “As most of you know, I have been struggling for the better part of the year with a fractured hip, and then Alan and I took an unfortunate fall while coming down the stairs at our home. I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving – even after having tequila! After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

Somers assured fans that she is feeling better after the operation. “The good news is that I had neck surgery to correct these issues and now I am on the mend!” she continued. “I need a bit more time to recover before I can join you again at the bar for our virtual cocktail parties. … As always, I so appreciate your love and support. Be back soon! Love, Suzanne.”

The Three’s Company alum and Hamel, 84, married in 1977. She shares son Bruce Jr., 54, with ex-husband Bruce Somers.

Suzanne opened up in January about recovering from a fractured hip, which required six weeks of bedrest. “I wish I could say that I fractured it having too much sex,” she told the New York Post at the time. “But when you have a fractured hip, there is no sex. There’s no coming from behind or on top or side or anything.”

The Step by Step alum then shared her perspective on adjusting to her 70s. “I thought that when I was 73, I would be old,” she noted. “I’m chronologically old, but I’m not old. I’m enjoying aging because I have acquired wisdom because I’m not pilled up and because I have juice. I love the way I look.”