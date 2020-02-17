Shaking his moneymaker! Things got a bit naughty for Suzanne Somers and her husband, Alan Hamel, as they celebrated Valentine’s Day.

In a video posted to Somers’ Instagram page on Saturday, February 15, the 73-year-old actress shared a clip of herself lounging in an outdoor bathtub. As she enjoyed a little relaxation on the love-filled holiday, her longtime husband performed a striptease for her while wearing a red jacket over his boxers.

“Just a little shoulder action with the jacket,” the Three’s Company actress said to Hamel, 83. “You know?”

The Canadian star then appeared in the shot, moving and grooving his way toward Somers as “Let Me Entertain You” by Natalie Wood from the musical Gypsy played in the background. Somers and her pals laughed as Hamel flashed his bare chest to the camera. He also took a moment to wiggle his butt while showing off his underwear.

The video concluded with an unknown person behind the camera bringing out a dog, which they moved along with the jazzy tune.

“Happy Valentine’s Day,” the Step by Step alum captioned her Instagram video. “This is what you call an 83-year-old STRIP TEASE! How lucky am I to have Alan as my Valentine!? Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you from my #weirdassfamily! LOVE IS ALL THERE IS!”

Somers and Hamel tied the knot in 1977. She was previously married to Bruce Somers, with whom she shares 54-year-old son Bruce Somers Jr., from 1965 to 1968. Hamel, for his part, also shares son Stephen and daughter Leslie with ex-wife Marilyn Hamel, who he divorced in 1977.

During an appearance on The Talk in 2013, the She’s the Sheriff actress shared the key to her long-lasting marriage with Alan, who is 10 years her senior. “[We make love] a couple times a day,” she revealed at the time. “He’s on hormones and I’m on hormones.”

Suzanne continued, “I’m going to be so sorry I said that. What is it about men at four in the morning? And then I’m really awake around eight or so. We have busy mornings.”