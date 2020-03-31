Suzanne Somers, 73, is living proof that age is just a number. The former Playboy cover star recently revealed that she wants to celebrate her 75th birthday in 2021 with yet another au natural photo spread in the iconic magazine.

‘90s Fashion Legends Continue to Slay on the Runway — Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and More Then and Now

The Three’s Company alum starred on the outlet’s cover in the ‘80s and 40 years later, the blonde beauty’s up for doing it again.

In a virtual interview with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover on Monday, March 30, the actress talked about making this Playboy dream come true and also opened up about her nude at-home photoshoot that made headlines in October.

Stars Who Beat Breast Cancer: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Cynthia Nixon and More

During the 3-minute conversation, Hoover asked if she would ever model for Playboy again. Somers said, “Maybe on my 75th birthday,” with a hint of trepidation in her voice.

But after considering it for a few more seconds, the actress changed her tune. “Actually, that would be really cool,” she told Hoover. “I would like Annie Leibovitz to shoot me nude for Playboy for my 75th birthday.”

Somers is all about stripping down to celebrate her birthday. On October 16, 2019, Somers shared a nearly naked photo with her 138k Instagram followers in honor of her 73rd.

She captioned the photo, taken by husband Alan Hamel, “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!”

Somers revealed more about that DIY photoshoot during the interview. “We were walking on a hillside road and it was June and it was hot and dry,” explained the star. “I said ‘oh my god,’ the foliage hair is the same color of my hair.’”

She continued, “So I got down and said ‘take a photo of me and the weeds will look like my hair.’ I pulled my top down because I’m with my husband and he took that great picture.”

The health spokesperson joked about the massive response the photo got on social media and said, “It kind of Kardashian-ed!”

Somer’s body-positive message is a lesson to us all, especially since she’s a breast cancer survivor.

Stars Who Beat Cancer

The mom of one was diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had radiation and lumpectomy to remove the large tumor in her right breast.

Us Weekly revealed that the TV star was one of the first women in the United States to undergo cell-assisted lipotransfer to reconstruct her breast.

During an interview with Us at the Carousel of Hope Ball in 2018, the star couldn’t help but rave about the 2012 procedure. “This is a regrown breast,” she explained, wearing a cleavage-baring green dress. “This is really mine. I went 11 years without a breast on this side.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)