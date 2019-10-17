Suzanne Somers Goes Totally Nude in a Photo for Her 73rd Birthday





Suzanne Somers celebrated her 73rd birthday in style — with a nude photo of herself.

On Wednesday, October 16, the Three’s Company alum shared a pic of herself crouching down in a field of wildflowers and wheat stalks while crossing her arms over her breasts. Her trademark blonde hair flowed over her shoulders. “Here I am at 73 in my Birthday Suit!!!” she wrote.

Fans immediately lauded the legendary actress’ post. “Happy birthday! This is awesome,” one fan wrote. Another wrote, “You look fantastic!” Still another follower commented on how young she looked. “You look awesome. Age is just a number.” Olivia Munn was one famous friend to respond. “Q U E E N,” exclaimed the Rook star.

Somers — who became an outspoken alternative health advocate after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000 — has told Us Weekly that she focuses on an all-natural lifestyle and has loved the results. “I have a new standard of care,” she told Us in October 2018. “I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it.”

Those habits have the New York Times bestselling author feeling healthier than ever. “I eat buttercream, sour cream, cream cheese, all organic, no hormones. I sleep eight hours a night and I don’t take any drugs,” the actress told Us. “I am in optimal life. I don’t even worry about cancer. It’s never coming back.”

In 2015, when she competed on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars at age 68, Somers said she was “not afraid of being old” and was looking forward to her seventies. “There’s a new way to age,” shared the healthy sex life advocate. “What I have at this stage of my life is wisdom like I’ve never had before and perspective. And that’s the one thing no young person can have and buy — you have to earn it.”

The ThighMaster creator also told Us Weekly last October that she was able to regrow one of her breasts by undergoing a controversial procedure in 2012. “I have two breasts again that are mine,” she said of the result of the cell-assisted lipotransfer she underwent. “No implants, no foreign objects in my body … The first two weeks after I had it done, I was showing everybody. I’d whip it out — ‘cause I was so used to not having it,” she says. “And then after two weeks, my husband [Alan Hamel] said to me, ‘You gotta stop showing people your breast!’”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!