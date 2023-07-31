Suzanne Somers’ priorities have shifted — and her career is taking a back seat — following her recent cancer battle.

“Suzanne has lived with cancer all her life,” Somers’ husband, Alan Hamel, told Page Six on Monday, July 31, recalling that “in her 20s, she’d also dealt with two hyperplasia … which is the waiting room for cancer.”

Hamel, 87, explained that Somers, 76, was given “an all-clear” diagnosis on June 6 after dealing with “her cancer once again.” He noted that “cancer is tricky” so he and Somers will “now closely monitor everything going forward.”

Although the Three’s Company alum is feeling better, Hamel said his wife will be taking a break from Hollywood. “We decided to put work on the back burner for now and focus on her health,” he continued.

Hamel added that Somers’ doctors told the family that if the actress “didn’t lead a chemical-free, organic life supported by bioidentical hormones, she wouldn’t be with us.”

Somers first battled skin cancer during her 30s and was later diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. At the time, she chose to forgo chemotherapy and treated the disease by having a lumpectomy and radiation.

“I have a new standard of care,” she told Us Weekly in October 2018 while reflecting on her health journey. “I didn’t want chemical poison, I changed my diet, I eat real food, organic food only — if you can pick it, pluck it, milk it or shoot it.”

Somers continued: “I eat buttercream, sour cream, cream cheese, all organic, no hormones. I sleep eight hours a night and I don’t take any drugs.”

The former Step by Step star further described her lifestyle as “optimal,” telling Us at the time that she didn’t “worry about cancer” and a possible return.

Ahead of fighting cancer for a second time, Somers suffered two other health scares. In January 2020, she fractured her hip, and later that year, she suffered a terrible fall.

Somers revealed in October 2020 that she underwent neck surgery after taking a tumble down her stairs. “I had an intense amount of pain after the fall that was not resolving — even after having tequila!” she joked via Instagram at the time. “After several scans, it was determined I had 2 vertebrae out of place which was causing pressure on nerves and creating that tremendous pain.”

Sommers assured her followers that the neck surgery corrected the issue, and she was “on the mend” and feeling much better.

Hamel, for his part, told Page Six on Monday that his wife was still dealing with some side effects of her 2020 fall.

“She also broke her neck in a terrible fall and the concussion created a bad case of hydrocephalus, which impacted her balance and walking,” he said.