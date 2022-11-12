Suzanne Somers became a household name thanks to the hijinks of Three’s Company, but her real-life weekends at home are much more relaxed.

“On Saturday nights, I make [my husband] Alan [Hamel] a fabulous dinner and tequila cocktails and [we] dance all over the house,” the Step By Step alum, 76, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Somers and Hamel, 86, tied the knot in 1977 after more than a decade together and the couple are still in love after 45 years of marriage. “We give each other a lot of attention. That seems simple, but you’d be amazed at how many couples don’t remember to give one another a lot of attention,” the Bullitt actress exclusively told Us in January 2021. “It’s not, like, a chore for us. I love to hug him and rub his hair. He tells me I’m beautiful all the time and we hold hands while we sleep. It’s the most beautiful part of my life.”

Somers added that she and the former Anniversary Game host will sometimes hold hands “all night” long. “I’ll wake up and we’re holding hands all the time!” she said.

The California native and Hamel also do their best to keep their relationship spicy with regular date nights whenever possible. “We date every night. I think dates are really important, especially [in] long-term marriages,” Somers explained in January 2021. “So, here’s a date — it’s 5 o’clock and that’s when I stop working and he stops working, or if I do a Facebook Live show, I go to work from 5 to 6. But on the nights that I don’t do Facebook Live, we meet at Big Al’s bar — that’s the bar at our house — and he pours me a stiff tequila of clear because clear has little to no sugar and a lot of ice.”

She continued: “We sip tequila, listen to music, sometimes we dance. … It’s just what we do.”

Somers gushed that she is “madly in love” with her husband, and has been “for [more than] 50 years.”

It’s not just the former sitcom star who does her best to keep things interesting. In February 2020, Somers revealed that the Canda native performed a strip tease for her as his Valentine’s Day gift. “This is what you call an 83 year old STRIP TEASE!” she wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a video from the goofy moment. “How lucky am I to have Alan as my Valentine!? Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you from my #weirdassfamily! LOVE IS ALL THERE IS! ❤️”

1. My first job was selling Christmas cards door-to-door [for] the Carlton Card Company.

2. The most common thing fans say to me on the street is, “I loved you on Three’s Company. The show was never the same without you.”

3. I make a great roast chicken with onions, carrots, potatoes and my secret salt rub, which turns a good cook into a spectacular cook.

4. As a headliner in Las Vegas for many years, I became the Las Vegas Female Entertainer of the Year [in 1987].

5. My first published book was a book of poetry, Touch Me, in 1973. Johnny Carson had me read excerpts every month on The Tonight Show.

6. I loved my old Volkswagen Beetle that only started on compression. Fortunately, living in San Francisco with lots of hills, it wasn’t a problem.

7. My favorite movie is Out of Africa.

8. The best advice I’ve received was from my mother: “You have to learn to accept criticism.”

9. My best advice: Turn the negatives into positives. Make them work for you.

10. My celebrity crush growing up was Eddie Fisher.

11. Bobby Darin’s “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square” brings back the best memories. Alan and I dance to it in our kitchen.

12. My cheat meal is tequila.

14. On a typical Sunday afternoon, you’d find me working in my vegetable garden.

15. My favorite room in my house is the dining room, with my family of 18 having dinner.

16. My black Tom Ford leather dress is my favorite wardrobe item.

17. I’m dying to go [back] to Jerusalem. We were there three years ago, and I was struck by how magical it is.

18. My alternate career would be a chef. We were planning to teach cooking and then Three’s Company came along.

19. My most embarrassing filming moment was farting in the pup tent on Three’s Company. It wasn’t me!

20. The most famous name in my cell phone contacts was President George H.W. Bush.

21. I was most starstruck meeting Frank Sinatra.

22. My favorite moment from Three’s Company was Chrissy dancing with John Ritter.

23. My beauty secret is my FaceMaster, which slows down the aging process. My secret to staying ageless is bioidentical hormones.

24. I’ve done three reps of 50 using my ThighMaster every day since 1990.

25. Paparazzi are not the enemy that Hollywood stars claim. I’ve made friends with many and call them by their names at events.