The husband of the late Suzanne Somers believes her spirit lives on after witnessing “odd things” in their Palm Springs home after her October 2023 death.

“Three things happened. The same day, that were very strange,” Alan Hamel told Page Six in an interview published on Tuesday, January 16. “A hummingbird flew into our house and made the rounds in the kitchen and the living room and the dining room.” He noted that the bird “hovered” in front of a framed picture of the couple before it “landed on top and stayed there.”

Hamel, 87, went on to say that “the fireplace started all by itself” that day, and “some music came on by Suzanne’s favorite composer.” Hamel did not name the composer, but he added, “No one’s ever heard of this guy.”

Hamel said that the incidents have made him a “believer” in the afterlife. “I’m convinced of it,” he explained. “I think there’s something we don’t understand. I think there’s a plane somewhere … after we discard our bodies. We still have our soul. I think our soul is energy. The soul must go somewhere and do something.”

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2023 that Somers died at age 76 after battling cancer. “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years,” the actress’ longtime publicist, R. Couri Hay, told Us in a statement at the time. “Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family.”

Somers was first diagnosed in 2000 and underwent a lumpectomy to remove the cancer, followed by radiation therapy. Last year, Hamel confirmed that her cancer had returned.

Bruce Somers Jr., 58, is Suzanne’s only child. His father, Bruce Somers, was married to Suzanne from 1965 to 1968. After their marriage ended, Suzanne worked as a prize model on The Anniversary Game, a TV game show hosted by Hamel. They enjoyed an instant connection and lived together for eight years before marrying in 1977.

Now, three months after Suzanne’s death, Hamel says there is another reason why he feels her spirit. When he goes to sleep, he said, “I feel her laying beside me.”

Hamel also said that Suzanne’s grandkids have felt her presence. “I hope it’s all true,” he added, referring to the idea of life after death. “It certainly makes the grieving process a lot easier. If it is [true], we’ll be reunited.”

One day before Suzanne’s death, Hamel wrote an emotional letter to his wife.

“Love, I use it every day, sometimes several times a day. I use it at the end of emails to my loving family. I even use it in emails to close friends. I use it when I’m leaving the house,” Hamel began in the letter. “There’s love, then love you and I love you!!”

In his missive, Hamel noted that he and Somers were together for 55 years and spent “not even one hour apart for 42 of those years.”