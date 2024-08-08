Despite Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone sharing a mutual friend, they didn’t connect until a conversation in the DMs.

“We didn’t interact until he slid into my DMs. We started off as friends,” the Olympic track star recalled to The Knot in 2022. “He asked me to do Bible study with him and introduced me to a group of really great people who were encouraging and very mature. It was the first time I was in a relationship with a man who I felt could lead me in my faith to a place where I wanted to be.”

The pair started hanging out platonically before realizing they had a romantic spark, too.

“We both knew early on that we liked each other and what our intentions were,” she told the outlet. “If I could say the one thing about our relationship, it’s that it was always very intentional. Honestly, I knew the fourth day we ever talked.”

The couple went public with their romance in December 2020, one year before getting engaged. Sydney and the former NFL star wed in May 2022.

Keep scrolling for their full relationship timeline:

December 2020

As Sydney recalled in her 2024 memoir, Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, Andre initially messaged her based on a selfie that the track star captioned, “Attention.”

Andre replied, writing, “You have my attention. How can I get yours?’’

By December 2020, they were Instagram official. “Heaven sent,” he captioned a selfie of the pair.

August 2021

One month after Sydney’s Olympic debut in Tokyo, Andre proposed while Sydney was on a girls’ trip in Arizona.

“I was very suspicious that he was going to just pop in,” she recalled to The Knot. “I wasn’t sure why.”

On the way to dinner, Sydney was gifted a card that read, “I’m sorry I can’t be there to celebrate with you but I have a surprise for you on the lawn.” Outside, she found Andre on bended knee waiting to pop the question.

May 2022

The couple wed at the Early Mountain Vineyards in Virginia.

“I think we want something rustic and elegant, with lots of white and olive green,” she told the bridal magazine at the time. “I really love the idea of a backdrop of greenery, maybe a neon sign we can all take pictures in front of — classy.”

June 2024

One month after celebrating their second anniversary, Sydney competed in Team USA’s Olympic trials. She made the team, traveling to Paris in July for the Games. She won gold in the women’s 400m hurdles.