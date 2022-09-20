A united front? Sylvester Stallone appeared to hint at wanting to repair his relationship with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin amid their divorce.

The 76-year-old actor raised eyebrows on Monday, September 19, when he shared a photo of himself walking with the 54-year-old entrepreneur. “Wonderful,” he captioned the snap, showing the pair holding hands.

Stallone also included a throwback photo of himself and Flavin with their three daughters: Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Flavin didn’t comment on the Instagram upload, but retired NFL star Troy Aikman gave the duo his best, leaving a red heart emoji in the comments.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the former model filed for divorce from the Rambo actor after 25 years of marriage. Flavin submitted the paperwork in Palm Beach County, Florida, on August 19.

Before the pair’s breakup made headlines, Stallone sparked rumors of tension between him and his spouse when he covered up a tattoo of Flavin’s face on his bicep with new ink. The Rocky star later addressed the split in a statement to Us via his rep, noting, “I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues.”

Flavin spoke out in a statement of her own soon after. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” she said on August 24, adding that she felt “sad to announce” her divorce from Stallone.

The twosome tied the knot in 1997 after the Golden Globe winner’s splits from ex-wives Sasha Czack and Brigitte Nielsen in 1985 and 1987, respectively. Months before Flavin filed to end her marriage, she and the New York native celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Stallone captioned a sweet Instagram tribute in May. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you, sweetheart!”

Amid his split from Flavin, the Expendables actor has shut down several rumors about what prompted them to call it quits. In August, he denied that the pair argued about their newly adopted Rottweiler named Dwight. “We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument,” Stallone told TMZ. “We just went in different directions. I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She’s an amazing woman. She’s the nicest human being I’ve ever met.”

Later that month, the Oscar nominee responded in court docs after Flavin claimed he “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.” Stallone opposed his estranged wife’s request to have “exclusive use” of their Palm Beach home but agreed with her petition to legally restore her last name. He also agreed with Flavin’s claim that the duo’s marriage was “irretrievably broken.”