A sexual assault case involving Sylvester Stallone is currently being reviewed by the Los Angeles District Attorney, Us Weekly can confirm.

“A case was presented today by the Santa Monica Police Department regarding Sylvester Stallone. It is under review,” the Los Angeles District Attorney told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 13.

In December, the 71-year-old Rocky star was accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an alleged meeting at his office in 1990. Stallone told Radar Online at the time that the alleged assault “never happened.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the case against Stallone that is currently being reviewed by the DA is from an incident that took place in 1990. The alleged victim filed a police report in May. A legal representative for Stallone denied the allegations for a second time on Wednesday.

“We have already notified the police that my client wants to file a claim against the woman for filing a false police report,” the rep told THR. “My client categorically disputes the claim and it is apparent that the woman filed the report to get a media outlet to publish the story.”

The Oscar nominee also made headlines in November when he was accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old fan in 1986 and allegedly forced her to have a threesome with his bodyguard, Mike De Luca. The woman claimed to have filed a police report at the time of the alleged incident, but charges were never filed.

Stallone’s rep denied the allegations in a statement to Us Weekly in November: “This is a ridiculous, categorically false story. No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!