T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are currently cohabiting full time — but it didn’t exactly happen how they planned.

“Robach and I have been living together full time, as of two weeks ago,” Holmes, 47, said on the Monday, September 30, episode of their “Amy and T.J.” podcast. “It was not by choice.”

Robach’s 21-year-old daughter, Ava, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh, accidentally inspired the major milestone. Robach, 51, now resides at Holmes’ apartment in New York City — which is walking distance from her own home — as a way to help her eldest child.

“Ava has an apartment in the Village. It has a massive roach infestation,” Robach noted before clarifying that her daughter has a “hoarder” living in the apartment next to her.

Related: Celebrity Couples Who Prove That Love Isn’t Dead In light of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s headline-making split on Tuesday, September 20, Us Weekly rounded up some of Hollywood’s hottest celebrity couples who prove that love isn’t dead — see who made the cut!

The neighbor’s living situation has caused Ava to find roaches all over her apartment — even in her sheets. “Armies of roaches making their way from his apartment to hers,” Holmes added.

Robach recalled Ava seeing roaches coming in through her air conditioning unit, which is when she chose to vacate the property.

“They are getting a new apartment in this building away from this man, this hoarder. But in the meantime, I’ve got people all in my apartment living with me,” Robach, who also shares 18-year-old daughter Annalise with McIntosh, continued. “So I’ve just said, ‘Hey, y’all, knock yourselves out. I’ll be at T.J.’s.’”

Holmes has enjoyed the change of pace, adding, “This is what you do for your kids. I know you’re excited to be able to help them out. I’ve enjoyed the time we’ve had together. It’s been a little different, but I’ve liked it.”

Related: Married Celebrity Couples Who Don’t Live Together First comes love, then comes marriage — but moving in is optional. Kourtney Kardashian revealed in October 2022 that she and husband Travis Barker still weren’t living together, despite tying the knot five months earlier. “We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives […]

The couple have only had one problem since changing their living situation.

“It’s too damn cold at night. That’s an issue,” Holmes quipped before Robach said, “That’s always been our issue. I like things cooler, you like things warmer.”

Robach and Holmes have used their podcast as an outlet to discuss their relationship ups and downs. Their first episode premiered one year after the former GMA3 costars made headlines for getting cozy outside of the office. Robach was married to Andrew Shue at the time, and Holmes was married to Marilee Fiebig. Robach and Holmes both filed for divorce after their relationship was exposed in November 2022 and have since claimed their respective marriages were over before they started dating.

Earlier this year, the pair made headlines when they spoke about a fight they had off the air.

“We weren’t expecting to record one today. It’s going to be a surprise to our iHeart team that we even have this podcast, and it’s even a surprise to Robach, who is sitting here next to me, not in the studio. We are in our living room right now,” Holmes explained in January. “We ain’t right. You and I aren’t OK right now. I said, ‘You know what? Let’s set up and do a podcast.'”

Robach pointed out that she and Holmes weren’t on the same page at that point in their relationship.

Related: GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Relationship Timeline Former GMA3 cohosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ reported romance made headlines in November 2022 when the TV personalities — both married to other people — were photographed getting cozy on various outings throughout the month. The pictures, first published by the Daily Mail, showed the pair holding hands in a car, laughing at a […]

“I felt extremely disconnected from you, and I am someone who does want and needs physical touch, words of affirmation and communication,” she explained, adding that Holmes was “emotionally removed” from her. “The last few days, I felt disconnected from you.”

Holmes couldn’t understand where Robach was coming from with her concerns, which resulted in a tense public conversation. Holmes ultimately owned up to his mistakes, and the duo later issued an update about their relationship status after listeners grew concerned.

“We just wanted to check in and let you know that, despite what you’ve been hearing, we are still together,” Holmes noted via Instagram at the time. “We’re hearing from a lot of you all on our latest episode of the podcast. It was something we really struggled and debated about whether or not we should even put out there — but at this point I’m glad we did.”

Robach explained why she and Holmes decided to record themselves confronting their issues, adding, “Our larger goal in putting out our latest episode was to show that, yes, we like to show pictures of us smiling like everyone else and laughing on social media, but if we want to be real and we want to be transparent, we wanted to show all the sides of us and I would say most relationships. So we hope that all you get something out of it and we hope you keep coming back.”