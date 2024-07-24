Amy Robach is thrilled that her ex-husband Andrew Shue has found love after their divorce — even if it is with her boyfriend, T.J. Holmes‘ ex-wife Marilee Fiebig.

“Amy is happy for Andrew and Marilee,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly about Robach’s reaction to Shue, 57, and Fiebig, 46, going public with their romance.

According to the insider, Robach, 51, remains focused on her relationship with Holmes, 46, adding, “Friends have told her they’ve never seen her this happy.”

Robach and Holmes are excited about their future together — but aren’t rushing into anything.

“They haven’t moved in together yet, but they spend almost every night together,” the source shares, noting that the couple are committed to “forever” together. “They’re not in a rush because they were friends before, they don’t want to ruin anything.”

Due to their individual dating histories, Robach and Holmes “aren’t sure” about marriage because of “what they went through with their previous relationships.”

Robach first tied the knot with Tim McIntosh, with whom she shares daughters Ava and Annalise, in 1996. After more than a decade of marriage, the duo called it quits and Robach moved on with Shue in 2010.

News of Robach and Shue’s split came after she was spotted spending time with her then-GMA3 coanchor Holmes in November 2022. Holmes was married to Fiebig at the time but filed for divorce in December 2022. He was also previously married to Amy Ferson.

Us broke the news in January 2023 that Robach and Holmes were officially axed from ABC and the network later confirmed their departure from GMA3. The couple initially remained tight-lipped about the scandal before breaking their silence on their podcast, which has publicly documented the ups and downs in their relationship.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” Holmes said in the debut episode of his and Robach’s “Amy and T.J.” podcast in December 2023.

Robach, meanwhile, claimed that her marriage to Shue was over before she started dating Holmes.

“We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces,” she shared at the time. “We thought we were protecting our children and our families and we thought we had time and we thought we had a right to privacy and maybe that was foolish and silly.”

Us confirmed Shue and Fiebig’s romance that same month when a source shared that the duo were “happy together” and that their “feelings for each other are genuine.”

More recently, Robach used her platform to help fellow listeners who were curious about when to “stay or not stay” in a relationship.

“You stay in a relationship and it is worth fighting for if you have mutual respect. I do believe that love becomes a choice. It is not always just this feeling. It is cyclical. It comes and goes,” Robach explained in a February episode. “Find someone who you respect and like and are friends with. If you can go through life laughing with someone — even if you are angry at them — if you have that mutual respect, you stay.”

Robach admitted it can be “tough” to end a relationship, adding, “I think it really comes down to when you lose respect for someone. I don’t know that you can get it back. And if you don’t like doing basic things with them, those are big red flags. But respect would be No. 1. When you lose respect, I think it is really hard to stay in a marriage.”

