T.J. Holmes is Just Like Us when it comes to rooting for love — starting with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Holmes, 47, and his girlfriend, Amy Robach, weighed in on Lopez, 55, and Affleck’s reunion on Saturday, September 14, when they were seen arriving at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles for lunch with their children. (Affleck, 52, shares kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

“Look, they’ve blended their families for two years and apparently — in a very lovely way — the kids have all gotten along and apparently miss each other,” Robach, 51, noted during the Monday, September 16, episode of her and Holmes’ podcast “Amy and T.J.” “I think it’s a nice thing at the very end of the day that they were all coming together for their kids.”

Holmes agreed with Robach while showing his support for a potential reconciliation. “If there’s hope for those two getting back together, I will forever be in support of Ben and Jen,” he noted at the end of the podcast segment.

Us Weekly confirmed in August that Lopez filed for divorce while listing the date of separation as April 26. The split came after months of speculation about Affleck and Lopez’s relationship. The couple sparked concern when they wore their wedding rings inconsistently and stopped attending public events together.

After Lopez filed to end the marriage, Holmes expressed his disappointment.

“3:22 a.m. is when I messaged you,” Holmes said during an August episode of his and Robach’s podcast. “I messaged you, ‘Good morning. I am so sad. First thing on my phone is about J. Lo filing for divorce.’”

He added: “It just sucks, man. This was it. This was one I could look at and go, ‘You know what, the timing wasn’t right … and then finally, the time is right, and this is it, and this is gonna work.’ Damn, I was rooting for them.”

Affleck and Lopez were first linked after meeting on the set of Gigli in 2001. They were initially engaged from 2002 to 2004, before deciding to call it quits. After nearly two decades, Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 after her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Affleck proposed for a second time in 2022 and they eloped to Las Vegas before celebrating their union with their loved ones later that year.

Before their most recent split, Lopez praised Affleck for his support with her movie, This Is Me … Now: A Love Story.

“He loves me, he knows I’m an artist and he’s gonna support me in every way he can because he knows he can’t stop me from making the music that I made and writing the words that I wrote,” she said in the documentary, which premiered in February. “But that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable being the muse.”

Affleck, for his part, said that he “always felt” private moments in their relationship were “sacred and special,” admitting, “This was something of an adjustment for me.”