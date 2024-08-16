It looks like it’s the end of the road for these two amigas.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Tamra Judge is adamant that she doesn’t want to repair her “one-sided friendship” with costar Shannon Beador. The pair have clashed on RHOC season 18 over Shannon’s hit-and-run and DUI arrest in September 2023.

Tamra appeared as a guest on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, August 15, and shook her head as host Andy Cohen read the results of a viewer poll asking fans whether they think Tamra and Shannon will repair their friendship.

“No,” Tamra, 56, said emphatically. “She’s trying to trash my name and rewrite history. All I’ve ever done is try to help her. It was always a one-sided friendship.”

Tamra also weighed in on viewer reaction to the feud between her and Shannon, 60, on the latest season of RHOC. A viewer poll showed the majority of fans are on Shannon’s side.

“They only have half the story, I can only imagine,” Tamra responded to the results.

Cohen then pressed Tamra to share her side of the story, to which she responded, “The other half of the story is that, after her DUI, I was by her side every single day, talking to her every single day, trying to make sure she got the help that she needed. She didn’t get the help she needed.”

“I just know, me, personally, if I ran my car into a house three times the legal limit and then acted like I was walking my dog looking like a zombie, I probably would never drink again,” Tamra added.

Last September, Shannon was arrested for driving her car into a residential property in Newport Beach, California. In November 2023, she was sentenced to three years of probation. Tamra questioned Shannon over her drinking following her arrest, as depicted on RHOC season 18.

Speaking exclusively to Us Weekly in July, Shannon agreed it’s unlikely the former friends will reconcile.

“I don’t [think we’ll be friends again] because I now can look back and see pretty much every season that I’ve been in with Tamra, there’s always an issue that she has with me,” Shannon told Us. “Either I did something or didn’t do something, and it’s OK, we don’t need to be friends then. She says she walks on eggshells around me. I’m sorry that you feel that way, but I walked on eggshells around her.”

She added, “I was feeling like I had to prove to her that I was a good friend, and that’s not healthy for me. I’m making healthy choices right now.”