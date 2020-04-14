Tamra Judge didn’t always see eye to eye with Jeana Keough, but that didn’t stop her from reaching out to Kara Keough after she lost her newborn son.

“I’m so sorry, my heart hurts for you and your family,” Judge, 52, commented on Kara’s Instagram post about her son’s death on Tuesday, April 14. “Prayers 🙏”

Kara, 31, announced on Tuesday that her and her husband Kyle Bosworth’s son, McCoy, died during childbirth.

“Weighing in at 11 pounds and 4 ounces and spanning 21 inches, McCoy surprised us all with his size and strength (and overall perfection). During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum wrote. “He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts.”

Kara and Bosworth, 33, are also parents of 4-year-old daughter Decker.

“I wrote this for the organ/tissue procurement team to read out in his honor: ‘Tonight, we join together to honor this little savior’s gifts of life,” Kara explained. “Through him, may others find new hope and profound healing … and may he live again through them. May his legacy shine in the form of lifetimes aplenty — lives filled with laughter, compassion, energy, love, and most of all gratitude. May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world in a better place, for a better place …. that he made an impact … that he was an answered prayer … that he was a hero. May angels lead him in. Thank you, McCoy.”

Judge and Jeana had a falling out after the rest estate agent sided with the CUT Fitness CEO’s ex-husband Simon Barney during their divorce.

“She thought I was interfering, but I was trying to help her,” Jeana told Us Weekly in November 2019 at BravoCon about their issues, noting she is still in touch with Vicki Gunvalson, Gretchen Rossi and Jo De La Rosa. “I get in trouble a little bit with my opinions, but I know a lot about law, from real estate and divorce.”

Jeana appeared on RHOC in full-time role for the first five seasons. After returning as a “friend” for season 6, she made guest appearances on seasons 7, 10, 11 and 12. Judge, for her part, walked away earlier this year after 12 seasons when she was offered a reduced role.