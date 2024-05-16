Tarek El Moussa apparently won’t forget about ex Christina Hall’s 2022 soccer game spat with his wife, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young).

Tarek, 42, shared a promotional video for his new HGTV show, The Flip Off, via Instagram, teasing how he and Heather, 36, will compete against Christina, 40, and her husband, Josh Hall, in renovating a pair of properties.

“Day one of The Flip Off and @thechristinahall’s already flipping out and asking for help! Should I lend her a hand or grab some popcorn? 🍿😂,” Tarek jokingly captioned his Wednesday, May 15, upload. “And yes everyone … shots are officially fired 😎 Let me know how many hidden jokes you spot in this video!”

Christina replied in the comments, quipping that she tried to “buy [Tarek’s] book to get some pointers,” but the store she stopped by only carries best-selling memoirs. “Any idea where I can find it?” she trolled back.

The promo footage begins with Tarek getting a call from Christina. Before he answers, a pic of Christina, Heather and Tarek fills the screen. It is one of the same Daily Mail photographs that were published in May 2022 when the two women got into a bickering match at a children’s soccer game. In the snap, Tarek was seen leading Heather away from Christina.

“A personal matter was discussed and has since been resolved,” a rep for Christina later told Us Weekly of the altercation. “We are focused on coparenting as a team moving forward.”

Tarek and Christina were married between 2009 and 2018, during which they welcomed daughter Taylor, now 12, and son Brayden, now 7. Following the Flip or Flop stars’ divorce, Christina moved on with Ant Anstead, getting married in 2018. Christina and Anstead, 45, later welcomed son Hudson, now 3, before divorcing in 2021.

The Christina on the Coast star later found love with Josh, secretly tying the knot in April 2021.

Tarek, meanwhile, married Selling Sunset alum Heather in October 2021 before welcoming son Tristan in January 2023.

Following the spat at the 2022 soccer game, Tarek and Christina have tried to put their differences aside for the sake of Taylor and Brayden.

“As long as the kids come first — and they do for all of us — that’s all that matters,” Christina exclusively told Us in July 2023. “Even when there’s an incident, or someone’s upset, if the kids are happy and healthy, the rest is logistics.”

The Flip Off will be the first time that the former spouses will team up on screen since Flip or Flop concluded in 2022 after 10 seasons.