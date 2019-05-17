Explaining herself. Tati Westbrook spoke out in defense of James Charles after she slammed her fellow YouTuber for inappropriate behavior.

The makeup artist, 37, posted a new video on Thursday, May 16, clarifying her feelings toward her former friend and mentee. “This was just a last-ditch effort for me to be really loud and vocal and to wake up someone that I really love and still do before they go and make some really serious mistakes,” she told viewers as she teared up.

Westbrook noted that she is not on board with the backlash Charles, 19, has experienced as a result of her calling him out. “I want you guys to know I don’t hate James Charles. I don’t want you guys hating on him,” she said. “I can’t even go online right now. It’s painful to watch someone that you have cared about be dragged and to know that this all started because of me, and I don’t think anyone deserves that. I just don’t. I think people deserve a wake-up call, and I think people need to be called out for their actions, and I think someone’s gotta do it.”

The influencer went on to reveal that she does not think her relationship with the Alone Together actor will be repaired in the future.

Westbrook made headlines on May 10 when she accused Charles of sexual harassment, manipulation and more. The former CoverGirl ambassador later apologized to the YouTube star and her husband, James Westbrook. “I hate knowing that I disappointed not only [fans], but, most importantly, two people who have been role models to me,” he said in a video. “I’m going to keep trying my best and keep learning and growing.”

Charles lost millions of subscribers as a result of the very public feud, while Westbrook’s follower count rose by millions.

A source told Us Weekly that the aspiring singer is “mortified” by the ordeal, but he “feels like he didn’t do anything wrong in terms of the Coachella/Gummy drama” with Westbrook.

