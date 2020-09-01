Love is love! Taylor Nolan opened up about her journey to finding a relationship that works for her after her stints on The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise.

Nolan, 27, checked in with host Chris Harrison on the Monday, August 31, episode of The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever! to reflect on her time on Nick Viall‘s season of the ABC dating series. Following her exit from season 21, which aired in 2017, she appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to Derek Peth. The pair called off their engagement in June 2018.

“[I’m] pretty single and safely mingling,” Nolan teased on Monday. “It’s been a really interesting last kind of two and a half-ish years of experimenting, of exploring what kind of a relationship I want to be in. I’ve definitely kind of experimented more with poly-type relationships and love doesn’t have to present itself in this fairy tale, heterosexual, non-monogamous dynamic. Like, it can look many different ways.”

Polyamorous relationships occur between more than two people and are often described as practicing “consensual, ethical and responsible non-monogamy.” While Nolan is single for the time being, she could see herself falling for a wide array of potential partners.

“If you’re hot, you’re hot,” she said. “Trans people are hot, non-binary people are hot, men are hot, women are hot. It’s a full spectrum of attractiveness.”

After splitting from Peth, 33, the therapist began dating again in September 2018 kept the identity of her partner private, playfully dubbing him her “Canada man.” In October 2019, she revealed that she was newly single.

“It was really a long time coming actually,” she said on her “Let’s Talk About It With Taylor Nolan” podcast at the time. “It’s October now, we were together since last September and since March I’ve been unhappy. … I want more than this. I’m worthy of more than this. I wouldn’t want a friend to stay in this.”

A source later told Us Weekly that Nolan “would not rule out the possibility of getting back together” with her ex-fiancé, “as they never really received closure.”

Following her candid conversation on Monday’s Bachelor recap episode, the former reality star thanked her fans for allowing her to be totally honest as she continues to be a “constant student of life” and grow into her identity.

“Idk if it was being at home, or what, but for once I felt I stood my ground and showed up authentically in a space where I was small, shrunk myself, filtered myself, was triggered and didn’t feel safe,” she wrote via Instagram after the episode aired. “I’m still always learning. … Learning to be embracing and accepting of experiencing sexual attraction to people when I think they’re hot, and not just limiting attraction based on gender (but yes I do still love me a good beard lol). … Thanks for your support through all the unconventional and sometimes wild things I do, I appreciate you being here 💛.”