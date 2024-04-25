Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are in for the ultimate Kansas City Chiefs treat.

Dana Theobald, a Savannah-based artist and woodworker, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, April 24, which showed her building a replica of Arrowhead Stadium for the couple. “A thank you piece that I also sent to Kylie [Kelce] & her family! As a small business owner, this was such a cool experience for me and I’m so grateful for every opportunity!” Theobald captioned the clip, which was set to Swift’s song “Karma.”

Fans of Swift and Travis, both 34, will pick up on the special details Theobald included for the duo, including Swift’s lucky No. 13 and Kelce’s football No. 87. She added an etching of a lyric from “Karma,” which Swift tweaked at a concert to pay homage to her boyfriend. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” the artist wrote on the custom gift.

The designer recently shared a video of herself building a retirement gift for Jason Kelce of Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. The piece was commissioned by Jason’s wife, Kylie. “Thank you so much @kykelce for trusting me with this all the way back to two years ago & congrats to Jason on an amazing NFL career!” Theobald wrote alongside footage of her building the stadium in an Instagram post.

Travis showed his appreciation for Theobald’s work by commenting four fire emojis on a photo of the design, prompting Theobald to write, “Omg omg omgggg !! I screamed.”

Kylie, 31, shared her excitement over the finished product by posting a photo of Theobald’s Lincoln Financial Field build in her Instagram stories on Monday, April 22.

“I messaged @danatheo.designs TWO years ago! She came up with this beautiful custom design and then waited for me to give the retirement green light and J’s final list of accolades,” Kylie wrote, adding, “Thank you so much @danatheo.designs for your patience and the perfect retirement gift! 🥰.”

Jason, 36, announced his retirement from pro football in March after months of speculation about his NFL future. He told reporters during a press conference that he was “lucky” to have played for the Eagles his entire career. During his speech, Jason acknowledged his “beautiful” wife, recalling when they met in 2014.

“I still remember the moment she walked through the door,” Jason said. “The first instance is burned in my retina. It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking, and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’ She was beautiful. And smart. Serious, yet playful. I knew it right away. I think it’s no coincidence I have enjoyed my best years of my career with Kylie by my side. Every accolade I’ve ever received has come with her in my life.”