Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hit the town on another date night in Los Angeles.

The couple were seen holding hands while leaving a dinner date at celeb hotspot Sushi Park on Friday, April 12. Swift, 34, sported a Kansas City Chiefs-red jacket over a black top and denim skirt, while Kelce, 34, donned a green knit long-sleeve shirt and a matching pair of shorts.

Swift and Kelce are both in their off-seasons — he from his NFL season, she from her Eras Tour — and have been spending their respective time away from work with each other.

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023, have been attached at the hip since Swift completed the Singapore leg of her Eras Tour in March. That same month, they took a much-needed vacation together to the Bahamas, before returning to LA together.

Swift and Kelce have been seen out and about in Los Angeles on more than one occasion since then. Last week, they attempted to avoid paparazzi while leaving dinner at Bird Street Club in West Hollywood on Tuesday, April 9.

Kelce has also been filming episodes of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? in Los Angeles, which he is set to host. (Us Weekly exclusively revealed the title of the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? reboot last month).

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us about Swift and Kelce. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider noted that Swift and Kelce needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and have been “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

A source exclusively revealed to Us that Swift and Kelce planned to attend Coachella later this month, and would be “renting a house” for one of the two festival weekends. (The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs for two weekends back-to-back on April 12-14 and 19-21.)

“They both want to see Lana Del Rey and [Jack Antonoff’s band] Bleachers,” the insider said. Del Rey, 38, and Antonoff, 40, are friends and collaborators of Swift. According to the source, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is expected to stay with Swift until late April.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a third source told Us. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”