When Selena Gomez needed a large ticket item for her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit auction, she turned to best friend Taylor Swift, who responded in a big way.

The 12-time Grammy winner, 33, donated VIP tickets to her Eras Tour concert, listed on the Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s auction site for the starting price of $5,000. The tickets quickly sold for three times that amount — a whopping $15,000 — according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez, 31, celebrated the first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit: A Night of Radiance and Reflection on Wednesday, October 4, in Los Angeles. The event supported the Only Murders in the Building star’s non-profit organization, the Rare Impact Fund, which works to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and expand access to mental health services and education for young people.

“This has been the culmination of a lifelong dream for me, but it has also stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life,” the former Disney Channel star told the crowd.

Related: Selena Gomez Sparkles in Multiple Outfit Changes at Rare Beauty Benefit Selena Gomez got glammed for a good cause on Wednesday, October 4. The 31-year-old singer hosted her first Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles, bringing out some of Hollywood’s biggest names. The event, titled A Night of Radiance & Reflection in Los Angeles, supported her cosmetic company Rare Beauty’s Rare Impact Fund, which aims […]

“I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. In 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and, to be honest, everything quickly changed,” Gomez continued.

The singer/actress has been very open about her mental health challenges which inspired her to form her Rare Impact charity.

“I actually got the knowledge and the answers I had been desperate for so long, and understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it, and I’m less afraid than I used to be,” she added. “With that knowledge, I could seek out the support I needed to be myself, to find my joy again, and tonight I’m very proud to say that I have. I’m working really hard every day and I’m so happy just to be alive and be here with you guys today.”

Martin Short, Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building costar, served as emcee and auctioneer for the evening.

Related: Everything to Know About Season 4 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Only Murders in the Building keeps viewers guessing with surprising twists and turns — including the shocking murder which sets the scene for season 4. During the season 3 finale, which aired in October 2023, focused on Mabel (Selena Gomez), Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver’s (Martin Short) attempts to catch Ben Glenroy’s (Paul Rudd) killer. […]

“I am proud to call Selena Gomez my friend, and not because she’s successful or rich; because she’s both,” said the Canadian actor, 73. “What makes tonight very important is we’re here to support youth mental health awareness,” he added.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this room that hasn’t been touched by mental health and its issues and the pain it can bring a family. We are here to raise urgent funds for the young people who need them.”

Another member of the Only Murders in the Building cast, Stevie Martin, auctioned a signed banjo, while fellow cast member Paul Rudd donated a fan experience: a movie night with himself, for $5,000.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Stars Who've Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Other auction items included a signed jersey from soccer star Lionel Messi and VIP tickets to Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old concert tour in Los Angeles.

The Rare Impact Fund, which Gomez founded in 2020, has a goal of raising $100 million over the next 10 years to improve mental health services for young people around the world.