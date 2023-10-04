Selena Gomez is setting the record straight on those Dua Lipa feud rumors after unfollowing the singer on social media this summer.

Gomez, 31, addressed the speculation in an interview with Fast Company published on Tuesday, October 3. “It was an accident!” she explained. “I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, ‘What happened with Dua?!’”

According to the outlet, Gomez previously attempted to clarify the misunderstanding in June by sharing a photo of herself wearing a dress from Lipa’s La Vacanza collaboration.

“A little Versace/Dua moment,” she captioned the Instagram snap.

Related: Meet Selena Gomez's Inner Circle Everyone needs friends — even famous pop stars. Selena Gomez has a tight-knit inner circle that she keeps close to her. The “Lose You to Love Me” singer certainly has a few famous friends, including Taylor Swift and Julia Michaels. However, her less-famous pals who are in her day-to-day life are the ones Gomez has […]

The twosome were previously photographed at the Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch in December 2022. Gomez and Lipa both said they would be interested in collaborating with each other while doing interviews on the red carpet.

“I love Selena. Absolutely! If something came up, yeah,” Lipa told Variety before Gomez signed off on the idea as well in a separate talk with the outlet, “I would love that too! I think she was such a breath of fresh air. I love how she kind of came and made it to the scene for dance to come back in a good way. I think that’s powerful, I think she’s beautiful.”

Gomez is no stranger to clearing up rumors about her personal life — including her friendships. Earlier this year, the Only Murders in the Building star made a rare comment slamming the hate directed at her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin).

“Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” Gomez wrote via her Instagram Story in March. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ❤️.”

Related: Justin Bieber's Histories With Ex Selena and Wife Hailey: A Timeline The heart wants what it wants. Justin Bieber has been wrapped up in drama with Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) for more than a decade — and Us Weekly is breaking it all down. Justin and Gomez were romantically linked for the first time in 2011 after claiming they were just friends for two […]

Reports of tension between the pair have circulated for years. Gomez dated Justin, 29, off and on from 2010 to 2018. After they split for good, Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey, 26, and they tied the knot in September 2018. (Justin and Hailey were previously linked from 2015 to 2016 and held a second wedding ceremony in 2019.)

Hailey previously called out the negativity she’s experienced as a result of her marriage on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in September 2022. “I’m like, I don’t know [why he picked me]. We fell in love. There were times where I can confidently say I don’t think we knew it was going to be each other,” she said. “Several times. I can’t say that at 18 years old I knew that was my husband. I didn’t f—king know.”

Following the episode’s release, Gomez seemingly defended Hailey from the social media trolls.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting, and it’s not fair, and no one, ever, should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen,” Gomez told her fans during a TikTok livestream at the time. “All I have to say is [that] it’s incredibly ironic that I would release something that is all about kind words, ’cause that’s exactly what I want. That’s it.”

Related: Everything Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Have Said About Each Other No time for drama. Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) and Selena Gomez have been pitted against one another for years due to their respective relationships with Justin Bieber — but both women have shown nothing but respect for each other on social media. In the early 2010s, years before she began dating her future husband, Hailey […]

As fans continued to wonder where the duo stand, Hailey offered an update on her status with Gomez in March.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she wrote via her Instagram Story. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.”

Hailey continued: “Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself. In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”