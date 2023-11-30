Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, is officially a Swiftie.

Donna, 71, uploaded an Instagram video on Wednesday, November 29, in which she showed off her room for the “inaugural sail of the @celebritycruises Ascent.” While Donna’s digs were impressive, the song playing in the background is what caught fans’ attention.

“Not Mama Kelce listening to Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1,’” one fan commented on the video, referring to the opening track of Taylor Swift’s 2020 album Folklore. Another added, “Featuring background music by her future daughter-in-law! 🥰.”

A third wrote, “But she’s listening to ‘the 1’ 😩 yasss momma K! You’re getting into the good stuff.”

This is hardly the first time Donna has referenced Swift, 33, since Travis, 34, was linked to the singer in September.

When asked to name her favorite Swift song in October, Donna opted for a 1989 classic.

“I think probably ‘Shake It Off,’” she said on the “Got It From My Momma” podcast at the time. “We’re getting a lot of that lately, about haters.”

Donna, of course, was referring to the divided reaction from sports fans about Travis’ romance with Swift, which has taken over NFL broadcasts this season.

Travis expressed interest in Swift on his “New Heights” podcast in July after catching her Eras Tour in Kansas City. Two months later, Swift was spotted in a VIP box with Donna while cheering for Travis at a Kansas City Chiefs game. The couple’s relationship — and the public’s interest in the Kelce family — has only continued to heat up since then.

“I feel like I’m in an alternate universe because it’s something that I’ve never been involved with ever before,” Donna admitted during her October podcast appearance.

She got her first taste of the media frenzy surrounding her son’s love life after making a comment about Swift that quickly went viral.

During an episode of the Today show in October, Donna was asked about chatting with Swift at Travis’ football games. She played coy at the time, explaining that she liked to keep her focus on the field.

“Seriously, you know, I want to watch my kids,” she said of Travis and her eldest son, Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. Donna also referred to her time with Swift as “OK.”

A WSJ. Magazine profile of Travis published the following month hinted that Donna felt bad about her comments coming across as “underwhelmed,” but her son gave her a supportive pep talk.

“[Travis], not wanting his mom to feel bad, immediately phoned her and assured her that she did a super job — adding that her green eyeglasses looked great,” read the profile.

Donna shed more light on Travis’ romance last month, gushing to the magazine, “I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time. God bless him, he shot for the stars!”