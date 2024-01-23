Taylor Swift continues to have a good reputation with stadium workers.

Jerris Rainey, who works as a ticket taker at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, sang Swift’s praises after meeting her at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, January. 21.

“She’s a sweetie pie. Very down to Earth,” Rainey told 7 News Buffalo on Monday, January 22. “I just wanted to just see her, and she stopped and she asked me if I worked at the stadium. I said yes, and she asked if she could give me a tip. And she gave me $100 and then she asked if I wanted to take a picture with her and I said yes.”

Swift, 34, attended the game to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce as his team beat the Bills 27-24. The singer previously made headlines for handing out $100 bills to food runners who served her as she watched the Chiefs play against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in December 2023.

In addition to her generous tipping habits, Swift has been known to give sizable bonuses to her employees. In July 2023, TMZ reported that the Grammy winner gifted each of her truck drivers $100,000 bonuses amid her Eras Tour, adding up to around $5 million in monetary gifts.

As Swift racks up the good karma, she’s also going strong with Kelce, 34, whom she started dating in summer 2023. She watched Sunday’s game with Travis’ parents, Donna Kelce and Ed Kelce, as well as his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

“Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family. So, it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this week.

The insider added that the tight end “appreciates how humble” Swift is because that’s “exactly” how his family is, too.

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her,” the source shared. “Family is one of the most important things to him, so seeing Jason and his parents joke around with Taylor, he can just feel this sense of how well she meshes with all of them. It’s an amazing feeling.”

While Swift’s presence at NFL games always generates buzz, it was Jason, 36, who created a particularly memorable moment on Sunday by taking his shirt off and climbing into the stands after Travis scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Swift was seemingly shocked by Jason’s antics, covering her mouth with her hands as he climbed back into the suite through the window. She was later seen high-fiving a still-shirtless Jason.