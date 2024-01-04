Taylor Swift may have once again proven she’s a mastermind.

Swift, 34, previously spoke about the traits she values in a partner during a 2009 interview with Glamour, noting that she would likely “always” be dating “long-distance” due to her career. “Even if I date the boy who lives next door to me in Nashville. I’ll be flying to see him and flying him places to see me,” she said.

When asked whether she would want to date someone who could relate to her success level, Swift said “confidence” is key. “I wouldn’t want to be with a pushover who would let me make all the plans and have all the control,” she explained. “It’s really natural for me to go into planning mode, but I’d rather be with someone who has his own voice and passion and ambition.”

Though the comments were made more than a decade before her romance with Travis Kelce began, fans believe the 34-year-old NFL player fits Swift’s mold. “She predicted this relationship 15 years ago!” one social media user marveled, while another fan said the quotes were just “another” invisible string between Swift and Kelce. “She manifested this relationship with Travis,” a third user wrote.

Swift and Kelce were first spotted together in September 2023, two months after he gushed over seeing Swift’s Eras Tour in Kansas City.

“Well, I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said on his “New Heights” podcast in July 2023, joking that he was “butthurt” about not being able to meet Swift and give her a friendship bracelet he made with his phone number on it. “I took it personal. But it was an unbelievable show. Kansas City showed out. … Everybody was dressed in pink and purple, going crazy for her.”

Swift and Kelce have proudly supported one another as their relationship blossomed, but the pair are secure in their own careers. “[Travis] makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2023.

One month later, Kelce gushed over his girlfriend’s talent. “Being around her, seeing how smart Taylor is, has been f—ing mind-blowing. I’m learning every day,” he told WSJ. Magazine.

The twosome haven’t hidden their romance from the spotlight. “Obviously I’ve never dated anyone with that kind of aura about them … I’ve never dealt with it,” Kelce said of dating in the public eye. “But at the same time, I’m not running away from any of it. … The scrutiny she gets, how much she has a magnifying glass on her, every single day, paparazzi outside her house, outside every restaurant she goes to, after every flight she gets off, and she’s just living, enjoying life. When she acts like that, I better not be the one acting all strange.”

While some haters have alleged the relationship is simply for publicity, Kelce’s managers shed light on how they set up the tight end for success long before Swift came into the picture.

“We positioned Travis to be world famous,” André Eanes told The New York Times in a profile published Tuesday, January 2. “We didn’t know how it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds.”

His twin brother, Aaron Eanes, added, “People say to me, ‘Man, it’s been a crazy year.’ When I say, ‘Actually, it’s not that crazy,’ people look at me funny. It’s because it’s easy when you have a plan. We’re executing that plan.”