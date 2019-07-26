



Don’t quit your day job! Taylor Swift disastrously enters the service industry in a new TV commercial for Capital One’s Savor card.

As the 29-year-old works as a bartender, for example, she gets overzealous with a cocktail shaker and spills booze everywhere. And she’s not much better as a soda jerk, making a mess out of an ice cream float.

There’s an Easter egg for fans in the commercial: While Swift waits tables at a diner, she drops off a check reading $13.13 and $19.89, 13 being her lucky number and 1989 being the year she was born and the title of her fifth studio album. The check is also decorated with the word Lover, the title of her upcoming album, alongside a drawing of a cat.

The TV spot isn’t Swift’s first product endorsement: She has previously appeared in ads for Diet Coke, AT&T and Apple Music. Capital One announced its multi-year partnership with the 10-time Grammy winner along with the release of the commercial on Friday, July 26.

As part of the partnership, Capital One cardholders can pre-order a special album bundle that includes a digital standard edition of Lover and a “one-of-a-kind” Taylor Swift T-shirt, the company says.

“We are beyond thrilled to begin this partnership, as we know our customers are passionate about unforgettable entertainment experiences like those Taylor Swift consistently creates for her fans,” Marc Mentry, chief brand officer at Capital One, said in a press release. “Capital One is always looking for ways to give our customers the best, most exclusive access and this partnership with Taylor Swift will allow us to do that.”

As a Capital One commercial star, Swift follows in the footsteps of Jennifer Garner, Samuel L. Jackson and Alec Baldwin.

Lover will be released on Friday, August 23.

