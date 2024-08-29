Taylor Swift is taking some well-deserved time off from her globetrotting Eras Tour and she’s not using that time to release her first novel.

Us Weekly can confirm that Swift, 34, is not planning to add novelist to the long list of titles she can claim, despite reports to the contrary.

Speculation of an imminent Swift book has run rampant since The Sun published a report on Wednesday, August 28 claiming that she is preparing to release a novel she drafted as a teenager.

According to one Swiftian theory, at age 14, Swift allegedly wrote a book titled A Girl Named Girl, following the journey of a mother who hoped for a son but wound up with a daughter. The draft, which fans believe to have been left in the care of her parents, has never been released, though Swift has flirted with the idea in the past.

In 2015, she secured the trademark to the book title but did not take action beyond that. The Sun included in its report that Swift allegedly filed a new trademark request, covering merchandise and an audio version of the book, seeming to indicate she was preparing for a launch.

Even if fans shouldn’t expect to see a Swift-penned book hit shelves anytime soon, she said way back in 2012 that she once had interest in pursuing a career as a novelist.

“All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do,” she said. “I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path.”

This isn’t the first time fans have speculated over Swift writing something other than music. When the spy thriller Argylle hit theaters in February 2024, fans theorized Swift wrote the tie-in book, using Elly Conway (the name of the film’s protagonist) as a pseudonym. Fans pointed to signs in the film, like Conway and Swift both owning a Scottish Fold cat, as proof. There were also more far-fetched coincidences, like the name Elly Conway also popping up on an Australian soap opera, making her first appearance on December 13 — Swift’s birthday.

While rumors fly, however, it now seems Swift is merely enjoying some time off before she returns to the Eras Tour. She was last seen at her Rhode Island mansion where she hosted friends like Blake Lively and Gigi Hadid and enjoyed some time with boyfriend Travis Kelce before his regular season starts next week with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift will return to the stage in Miami on October 18 before traveling to New Orleans and Indianapolis. She will then end the year in Canada, visiting Toronto and capping off her epic two-year tour in Vancouver on December 8.