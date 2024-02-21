Taylor Swift was thrilled to see fans wearing Travis Kelce jerseys at her Eras tour.

A fan shared an Instagram Reel on Tuesday, February 20, of her and her family attending a concert in Australia.

“Set your life on fire, seek those who fan your flames. – Rumi @killatrav wasn’t in attendance but he was in spirit y’all 🫶🏽,” Laura Elizabeth Luther captioned the social media post showing the group rocking sparkly jerseys with Kelce’s number, 87.

Hours later, Luther shared a screenshot of Swift, 34, “liking” the post. “At 5:38pm my phone read, @taylorswift liked your reel Y’all………….. @killatrav jerseys for the win 😭😭😭,” she added.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Swift is currently on the international leg of her Eras tour. After wrapping up her time in Melbourne, Australia, Swift will travel to Sydney, Singapore and Europe before returning to the U.S. for more shows. She recently performed four concerts in Tokyo, Japan, and swiftly returned back to the states to see Kelce, 34, play in the Super Bowl.

The singer was able to make it to Las Vegas in time to see the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime. She was joined by Blake Lively, Ice Spice and more friends in a private suite before reuniting with Kelce on the field at Allegiant Stadium.

In footage from the field, Swift was heard praising Kelce, saying, “I’ve never been so proud in my life. I can’t believe you.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Kelce then asked Swift if she was tired following her 12-hour flight, to which she replied, “Jet lag is a choice.”

Swift and Kelce have taken the world by storm with their romance since they started dating in summer 2023. After taking their relationship public, Kelce opened up about the attention surrounding him and Swift.

“What’s real is that it is my personal life and I want to respect both of our lives,” he said on a September 2023 episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “She’s not in the media as much as I am, doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season on other guys’ shows.”

Which Celeb Couple Do You Hope to See Get Engaged Next?

Swift, meanwhile, waved off concerns about having her romance in the spotlight.

Related: Celebrity Football Fans It’s no secret that athletes such as Tom Brady, Jay Cutler and Aaron Rodgers love football — but there are also plenty of stars who enjoy rooting for their favorite teams from the sidelines. Nick Lachey, for instance, has been known to cheer on his team from the couch alongside eldest son Camden. Jessie James […]

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said in her TIME 2023 Person of the Year interview in December 2023. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

As Swift continues to tour, Kelce — who returned to Sin City to golf on Tuesday, February 20 — is expected to join her on the road. “They are happy and looking forward to spending more time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly before the Super Bowl.