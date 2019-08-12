Taylor Swift Pokes Fun at Herself After ‘Drunk Taylor’ Trends on Twitter





Owning it! Taylor Swift hilariously addressed her Saturday, August 10, dancing videos after #DrunkTaylor went viral on Twitter.

“Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & [You Need to Calm Down] videos with me — and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter,” the 10-time Grammy winner, 29, captioned a Sunday, August 11, Instagram upload. “CHEERS.” In the social media post, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer smiled in group pics with her friends, sporting a sequined rainbow dress and red lips.

The Drunk Taylor hashtag started to trend after the RuPaul’s Drag Race alum A’Keria Davenport posted multiple Instagram Stories of the songstress belting out the lyrics to “You Need to Calm Down” while celebrating the song’s 10 MTV Video Music Awards nominations at Beauty & Essex Los Angeles. She showed off her signature moves in a sparkly dress while whipping her hair around.

“The hair flip is a MOOD,” one Twitter user wrote. “#drunktaylor is the cutest and makes her even more relatable which I didn’t even know was possible but apparently it is.” Another added, “#drunktaylor is my spirit animal. Like this speaks to my soul.”

In addition to Davenport, the Pennsylvania native partied with Laverne Cox, Hannah Hart, HAIM, Hayley Kiyoko, Justin Mikita and Chester Lockhart, who all appeared in her June music video.

While accepting her Icon Award at the Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, Swift revealed when she is releasing her next single. “Theres so much I’m excited about coming up in the next 12 days until my album, Lover, comes out,” the 23-time American Music Award winner said onstage. “But I wanted to tell you guys tonight that on the 16th, on Friday, I have a new song called “Lover” coming out. I’m so excited.”

