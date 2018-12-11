His starry-eyed significant other! Taylor Swift attended an event in support of boyfriend Joe Alwyn — but the private singer was careful to stay under the radar.

The “Delicate” singer, 28, accompanied the actor, 27, to the London premiere of his new movie, Mary, Queen of Scots, on Monday, December 10. In a photo shared by actress Izuka Hoyle, Swift — who did not walk the red carpet — wore a chic black dress with her hair pulled back in a low bun while holding a glass of wine.

This wasn’t the first time the pop star has shown up for her man. In November, Swift shared a promo of his movie The Favourite on Instagram, encouraging her fans to check out the flick. Two months earlier, she attended the New York City premiere of the film, where she and Alwyn held hands while heading inside the venue.

Although the pair have remained tight-lipped about their relationship, the Boy Erased actor explained to Esquire why he preferred to keep things to himself. “I think there’s a very clear line as to what somebody should share, or feel like they have to share,” he told the publication. “And what they don’t want to and shouldn’t have to.”

A source told Us in July that while Swift is the “happiest she’s ever been” since finding love with Alwyn, the lovebirds have “vowed to keep their relationship to themselves. They’ve done everything they can to keep it that way.”

“He’s very supportive of her career,” the source added, “and wants to be there every step of the way.”

