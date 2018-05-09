There she is! Teddy Geiger made her first red carpet appearance since announcing her gender transition.

The singer-songwriter, 29, attended the 2018 BMI Pop Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, May 8. She was all smiles while wearing a black, patterned knee-length dress with black heels. Rocking minimal makeup, she accessorized with wayfarer glasses, large earrings and a clear clutch.

Geiger announced in a touching Instagram post in October that she was transitioning from male to female. “I started talking about it with a couple of my close friends and family about a month ago and it’s given me the courage to start the process,” she wrote to her fans at the time. “I feel like the next step is to tell all y’all. So here goes. Love it or hate this is who i have been for a looooong time. I love u guys.”

The musician, who has penned many hit songs for Shawn Mendes and One Direction, immediately received an outpouring of support after the revelation. Mendes, 19, commented, “Love u” alongside a series of heart emojis, while Gigi Gorgeous, a fellow member of the transgender community, tweeted, “Congratulations @Teddygeiger welcome to the sisterhood of the traveling transgender women of the world #foryouiwill stand taller today.”

Geiger later announced on Instagram that she began hormone replacement therapy. “The journey continues,” she captioned a selfie in November. “Thank you for all of your support and love … it feels good to have great friends. I am very grateful.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!