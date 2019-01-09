A new perspective. Teddy Geiger admitted that her life isn’t always perfect since coming out as transgender, but she’s still grateful for every moment.

The 30-year-old musician spoke about her transition in a CBS This Morning interview that aired on Wednesday, January 9. Correspondent Vladimir Duthiers asked, “So when you look in the mirror now, what do you see,” to which Geiger simply responded, “Myself.”

The “For You I Will” singer explained, however, that she still has insecurities. “I’m not always 100 percent happy with it, you know? But … I still am psyched,” she added.

Geiger came out as transgender in October 2017. A few weeks later, she started hormone replacement therapy and confirmed that she’d be using “she/her pronouns” from that point on.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t know of anybody who was trans,” the songwriter told Duthiers, 49. “There was always this, like, shame, anxiety thing around all of that, even if I wasn’t actively expressing it.”

In addition to releasing her own music, Geiger is known for working with some of the world’s biggest artists such as Shawn Mendes, 5 Seconds of Summer, One Direction and Maroon 5. She received a 2019 Grammy nomination for cowriting Mendes’ song “In My Blood,” which she found particularly exciting because she considers the Canadian crooner, 20, one of her closest friends.

“The best stuff we do comes from having, like, conversations and just, like, hanging out as friends,” Geiger said of her songwriting process with Mendes. She also added that the “Lost In Japan” singer “was just super supportive” when he found out Geiger is trans. “I felt, like, accepted and loved,” Geiger explained.

The “These Walls” songstress got engaged to Schitt’s Creek actress Emily Hampshire in November, two months after confirming their relationship.

“When she asked me if I wanted to spend the rest of our lives together I said… YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES INFINITE YES,’ Geiger wrote on Instagram at the time. “I love u @emilyhampshire.”

