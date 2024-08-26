Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood is reacting to ex-fiancé Gary Wayt’s new reality following their sudden breakup.

After a report surfaced claiming Wayt, 39, is engaged to a new woman, Portwood, 34, sent well-wishes to her ex by telling Us Weekly exclusively, “Congratulations.”

According to Teen Mom fan site @teenmomfanz, Wayt proposed to a mystery woman nearly two months after he and Portwood ended their engagement. Her identity has yet to be revealed.

While Wayt has seemingly moved on from his past relationship, Portwood appears to still be wrapping her head around what transpired with her ex.

“She is still reeling from the whirlwind experience,” a source exclusively told Us. “As long as Gary realizes that he will always be Amber’s ex, best of luck.”

According to the source, Wayt’s latest engagement news to another woman seems too soon.

“The previous engagement [to Amber] is just airing on the show so it seems really, really quick,” added the source.

Wayt shocked fans when he got down on one knee and proposed to Portwood in front of her friends and costars Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout during the August 22 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, which captured her birthday party turned impromptu engagement celebration.

“Amber Portwood, I love you and you’ve been absolutely amazing to me and I don’t see myself with anyone but you,” Wayt said during the episode. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

Without hesitation, Portwood said yes before adding, “I love you. Like, I actually really love you. It’s insane.”

The couple’s love story, however, didn’t exactly have a fairy-tale ending. On June 25, Us exclusively confirmed that the pair had called off their engagement after Wayt’s brief disappearance.

“Amber took off the engagement ring and it’s the best thing,” an insider shared with Us at the time. “She is sad and she cares about him, but she is willing to see that he is not the right guy for her. She wants to be with someone who accepts her fully.”

While the split was a “very difficult” time for Portwood, the source noted that she’s a “strong person” and “is going to be OK.”

In recent weeks, fans have received an inside look into what Portwood’s relationship with Wayt was like during happier times.

During a previous episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Portwood expressed how happy she was to be in a committed relationship. “I’m not good at relationships, especially this type of relationship where it’s actually a good one,” she said in a confessional interview. “This is something I don’t want to mess up.”

During the show, Wayt expressed his commitment to his romance with Portwood, saying, “Finding somebody that I actually truly love is what I’ve wanted and we’re both all in. I love you.”

With reporting by Andrea Simpson