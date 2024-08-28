Bristol Palin and her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston’s romantic relationship was short-lived, but they always put their son, Tripp, first.

“We have the same common goal of what’s best for Tripp. It’s taken us a long time to get there, but we’re getting there,” Palin exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2018.

Bristol, the eldest daughter of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin and husband Todd Palin, announced in 2008 when she was 17 that she was pregnant with baby No. 1. During Bristol’s pregnancy, she was briefly engaged to Johnston before they split shortly after Tripp’s birth.

The Teen Mom OG alum eventually moved to Texas, where she coparents two daughters with ex-husband Dakota Meyer, while Johnston stayed in Alaska.

“Tripp goes back and forth to Alaska quite a bit, and Tripp will spend summers there,” Bristol told Us in 2018. “When Tripp has a long weekend from school, he’ll go there as well. They’ve got a good relationship, and he’s a great dad.”

In August 2024, Bristol revealed that Tripp asked to move in with his father full-time.

Keep scrolling for Bristol and Johnston’s complete history:

September 2008

Bristol’s teenage pregnancy made headlines amid her mother’s vice presidential campaign on the Republican ticket. Later that year, she and Johnson got engaged.

December 2008

Bristol gave birth to Tripp, three months before she split from Johnston.

July 2010

Bristol exclusively told Us that she and Johnston briefly got back together for three weeks.

“I really thought we were over,” Johnston added to Us. “So when I went, I had no hope. I think we both just started talking — and then we took Tripp for a walk.”

March 2015

Bristol started dating Meyer, quickly getting engaged amid her pregnancy with daughter Sailor. They split in April 2015 days before their planned wedding.

June 2016

Bristol and Meyer eventually got back together and secretly got married. They welcomed their second daughter, Atlee, nine months before divorcing in February 2018.

October 2017

Johnston also moved on, marrying his girlfriend of one year, Sunny Oglesby. The couple, who wed in Alaska, went on to welcome four daughters.

February 2018

For seven years, Johnston fought Bristol for joint custody of Tripp. Bristol claimed that Johnston owed her $66,000 in child support as she pushed back on his claims.

The request was ultimately granted in February.

“I’m so happy to have my son in my life, and to put all of this back in forth in the courts behind me,” Johnston wrote via Facebook. “It might have taken me 7 years and cost me around $100,000 in lawyer fees, spread out among 3 different lawyers, as well as a lot of patience, but it was all worth it. I’m happy now to be successfully coparenting.”

He continued, “Although I do owe some back child support, altogether I have paid $50,000 in child support for Tripp, which is $600 a month, since Tripp’s birth so at the end of the day I know I have worked hard to meet my obligations as a father. Despite what some have heard I’ve always been there for him, and I go to almost every school event that I can and spend all of my free time with my kids. Right now life is really looking up for our family.”

October 2018

Meyer weighed in on the exes’ dynamic, exclusively telling Us that Johnston is an “incredible” dad to Tripp.

“I have nothing but great things to say about Levi as a father,” Meyer said. “I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about [his wife], Sunny, she’s a loving mother. She cares. I still will continue my friendship with them.”

August 2024

Bristol revealed on the “Sex, Lies and Spray Tans” podcast that it is “gut-wrenching” to live apart from Tripp.

“It’s been just Tripp and I, and then I had my girls, but it’s always been Tripp and I,” she said. “[Tripp] needs that relationship. He thinks that this is best right now and all I can do is just hope and pray that it is what’s best. … As hard as it is for me, and it’s so hard for my girls too, I know that he needs to grow that relationship with his dad.”

Bristol added, “Selfishly, I’m like, ‘I just want him with me forever.’ He’s my best friend. My kids are my whole world. But I can’t be selfish in that.”