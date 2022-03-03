Working on herself. Farrah Abraham revealed that she’s checking into a facility to help treat her past unresolved trauma.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 30, shared an Instagram video on Wednesday, March 2, alongside the caption, “#traumatreatment center 28days here we go- I’ll let you know if it works! With healing ❤️‍🩹.”

In the clip, the Nebraska native explained, “I am taking time for my healing. I have ignored people for over 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down.”

Abraham noted that she would be taking nearly one month away from social media while at the center. “No matter your traumas — whether they are physical or mental, people see them or don’t see them — I wanted to take the time and say I am grateful for my family for hanging with me this year in one of my hardest years. … I am looking forward to understanding more medically what I can do for myself and transition [to a healthier place],” she said.

The MTV personality concluded her message on a hopeful note, adding, “Sending love and light to those who want to improve their lives [and] un-traumatize themselves, and I hope you can look into a treatment trauma center near you and get the help and support that you deserve. I look forward to a brighter future for my family, for my work colleagues and for my career. It’s been a journey to get here … but it has really affected my life and I don’t want that anymore.”

Several Instagram users wished Abraham well in the comments section, with one fan writing, “So proud of you Farrah! You are one strong woman. You got this! ❤️.” Another follower praised the My Teenage Dream Ended writer for sharing her journey on a public platform, adding, “Good luck!”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that the Celebrity Big Brother alum was arrested outside a Hollywood club after allegedly assaulting a security officer. Abraham was taken into custody by the LAPD, where she was issued a citation for the misdemeanor. She was released soon after and is set to appear in court in May.

Following her run-in with the law, Abraham shared footage from the alleged incident via her Instagram Story. “Why is a male on top of me holding me down when I was walking,” she wrote alongside the clip. “This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for [battery]. I’m tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] about me … it’s scary, it [affects] mothers, it is traumatizing and I’m hurt.”

The singer made her reality TV debut on 16 and Pregnant in 2009 while she was expecting her daughter, Sophia, now 13. Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, died in a car accident while cameras rolled on the series. Abraham turned to her parents for support in the wake of her loss, but she felt unsupported.

“Their hatred of him seemed to make them blind to my grief,” she wrote in her 2012 memoir. “My mom would say, ‘Some things happen for a reason. Maybe him not being here is better for you and your baby.'”

Abraham went on to appear on Teen Mom, which was later renamed Teen Mom OG, but she was fired in October 2017 due to her work in the adult entertainment industry. She briefly returned for Teen Mom: Family Reunion earlier this year.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Abraham has faced plenty of ups and downs. In April 2019, she opened up about the “biggest challenge” she’s experienced as a single mom.

“Throughout the year, I’m probably gone, like, two months out of the year away from her, if not more,” she exclusively told Us at the time, adding that she sometimes has a hard time “balancing being there a lot for my daughter” with her work. “Even though we’re always together it seems, I still wish I could spend more time with her, and I think quality time is good right now.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

