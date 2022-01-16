Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Arrested After Allegedly Slapping Security Guard

Legal trouble. Teen Mom‘s Farrah Abraham has been arrested after allegedly slapping a security guard, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 16 & Pregnant alum, 30, was taken into custody on Saturday, January 15, after she allegedly assaulted a security official outside Hollywood’s Grandmaster Records club, where she and a friend were partying.

While police officers were not initially called to the scene, a bystander made a citizen’s arrest and EMTs were called, TMZ reported. EMTs called LAPD for assistance and Abraham was taken into custody, issued her a citation for the misdemeanor and released. No charges have been filed. Abraham is due to appear in court on May 19.

Abraham, for her part, has since spoken out about the arrest, writing via Instagram Story on Sunday, January 16, “I will never understand sexism & sexist hatred. To all the men who wish me wrong I give it to the 1 who created us all. I CARE FOR MEN & WOMAN EVERY DAY EQUALLY.”

In a separate slide on Sunday, she included footage recorded during her arrest, depicting her lying on the ground with her hands behind her back. She captioned it, “Never again.”

She continued: “Why is a male on top of me holding me down when I was walking. This is scary and he should be fired and in jail for [battery]. I’m tired of people harassing me, holding me down, hurting me and [lying] about me … it’s scary, it [affects] mothers, it is traumatizing and I’m hurt.”

Abraham further alleged in her Story that she had made a reservation for dinner at the venue, and after the incident, she claimed to have been injured amid the altercation.

“Bruised and beaten at dinner,” the Nebraska native claimed, alongside a snap of a pair of bruises on her skin. “Stop attacking and hurting woman.”

Minutes later, the My Teenage Dream Ended author opened up about her decision to share details from her arrest.

“I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold,” she claimed via an Instagram statement on Sunday.

Abraham alleged that she is “putting a restraining order” on the man who “made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a ‘private persons arrest’ complete setup.”

Continuing, she added, “I’ve had a very traumatizing year and I don’t deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered. As a single mother to be harassed, battered, and conspired against as a paying customer. … I thank the HOLLYWOOD police for rescuing myself from being held against my will and being attacked, I NEEDED HELP. I couldn’t even use my phone.”

The Teen Mom: Family Reunion star, who is mother to daughter Sophia, 12, added in her post: “I’m blessed to go to church today. I realize it’s no longer safe for woman to go out to eat in their own neighborhoods. I look forward to my law degree and I look forward to court. Justice will be served as always. [Women] it is a scary unsafe world we live in, act upon your rights and always care for others even when everyone hurts you and attacks you. You are resilient and you are stronger [than] all of the weak people out there who hurt and traumatize us.”

Abraham was previously arrested for battery in June 2018 after an alleged fight with a hotel employee.

“At this time, we thank everyone for Farrah’s concern and will assure that when she is released Farrah will release a statement on her behalf,” a statement from her rep read at the time. “Farrah will return and continue to focus on her businesses and her daughter, [who] is her No. 1 priority. Please remember there are two sides to every story!”