Keeping it real. Farrah Abraham revealed that her daughter Sophia’s sleepovers led to an earlier sex talk.

The Teen Mom alum, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, June 30, that her 11-year-old already knows about the birds and the bees, while many of her friends are out of the loop.

“Yes. Because when the kids all like to do sleepovers and some of her friends have older siblings, um, yeah, I definitely had to do a talk with the parents after what I heard,” Abraham explained. “To be honest with you, it’s really only been prompted by all the other parents not really having those talks.”

The Nebraska native noted that many of the parents involved in the sleepovers haven’t discussed “what is proper” with their children, especially those who parent boys.

“That has kind of sped up the conversations that I have to have with my daughter, because of boys in her age group, and or, at her sleepovers with her girlfriends who have brothers,” the Love Through Limelight author explained.

Abraham said that she’s been “very shocked by some of the things that have happened” at the overnight parties.

She also noted that she’s “no joke when it comes to being a mama bear” and is quick to call out other parents when their kids have done something wrong.

“I will pick up the phone — I won’t go in person. I will go talk to the parents,” the former reality star told Us. “The parents have really, most of the parents were all older than me. So they have really honed in on their responsibility. They’re like, ‘You know what? We let it go. We appreciate you stepping in. Thank you, Farrah.’”

Abraham is also ready to fire back at mom-shamers who come her way.

“I don’t really feel like I can be shamed when I protect my child,” the author told Us. “I think I’m doing pretty great. I mean, I’m cool to mom’s shame cause I’m the toughest mom. I can handle it, but I also really just don’t play into that because I protect my child.”

The Celebrity Big Brother alum explained that although she tries to shelter Sophia from her dating life, she’s fine talking about sex.

“I’m all for talking about sex education. I’ve done that for national campaigns. I’ve public spoke to people [and] maybe one day I’ll be at Sophia’s high school, giving them the talk as they graduate,” she said. “I feel comfortable and others feel comfortable. And that’s why I get paid a lot of money to talk about no shaming for women.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi