Farrah Abraham Reveals If She Talks to Her Teen Mom Castmates

On good terms? Farrah Abraham shared with Us Weekly exclusively whether she’s kept in touch with her former Teen Mom costars.

“I talk to the creators and the executives surrounding that. I’m just on an executive level, and that’s where my life is,” the MTV alum, 28, told Us at Regard magazine’s 10-year anniversary celebrating women in film and television in L.A. on Thursday, February 20. “I don’t speak to people who don’t support me or bash me, who have tried to hurt me or my family.”

Abraham continued, “I wish all of the women all the best. I think that’s great — keep doing what they’re doing!”

In October 2017, Abraham was reportedly axed from Teen Mom OG due to her adult entertainment career and on-set behavior. Her exit was confirmed in an episode from the popular franchise that aired in March 2018, which showed a conversation the 16 and Pregnant alum had with producer Morgan J. Freeman.

“Out of nine moms, you’re the only one that’s a problem,” Freeman, 50, told Abraham at the time, adding that she’s “difficult.”

Freeman then brought up the conflict regarding the My Teenage Dream Ended author’s participation in the adult entertainment field. “You had said you weren’t going to continue to do the adult videos, that you had decided not to go down that path,” he explained. “Nobody’s here to cast judgment on anything, but if you chose to work in the adult industry, we can’t continue to film your story for Teen Mom.”

One month after the episode aired, the Ex on the Beach alum opened up about why leaving the show was the best decision for her. “I just feel proud of me standing up and just keeping in mind every other woman, every other experience, everybody who is in the LGBTQ community who has shared about me doing what is right, always trying to choose and make the right choices, navigating my life,” she said during the Teen Mom OG reunion in April 2018. “I’m happy that I didn’t let people break me from my core, which I felt this production was doing and many people around me.”

In July 2018, Us confirmed that Bristol Palin was cast on Teen Mom OG following Abraham’s exit. At the time, the mother of 10-year-old Sophia didn’t seem bothered by Palin, 29, joining the series in her place.

“Who cares! Sorry, I’m dealing with a family loss right now,” Abraham told Us exclusively, referencing the passing of her dog Blue. “I don’t care as there’s no replacement for me, as we all know.”

Palin, for her part, announced that she was leaving Teen Mom OG in April 2019.

