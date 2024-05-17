Teen Mom s Jenelle Evans Granted Restraining Order Against David Eason

A North Carolina judge has made a ruling regarding Jenelle Evans’ request for a restraining order against estranged husband David Eason.

Evans’ rep, August Keen, confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, May 17, that the court granted a six-month domestic violence protective order.

Per the ruling, Eason, 35, cannot have contact of any kind with his ex and her children, as Evans’ attorney, Brandon Pettijohn, shared with the U.S. Sun. Eason also cannot post about the reality star on social media and visit the kids’ schools, and he must surrender his firearms.

​​Evans, 32, shares son Jace, 14, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 9, with ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith. In regards to the custody of Evans and Eason’s daughter, Ensley, 7, no provisions were made due to their already active child custody case.

The 16 & Pregnant alum and her estranged husband reportedly left the courtroom without exchanging any words.

Us has reached out to Evans’ attorney for additional comment. Eason does not have an attorney and fought the protective order on his own, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup reported.

Back in March, Evans filed for separation from her husband after six years of marriage. The reality star, who wed Eason in September 2017, stated that she filed the documents with “the intent that the separation be permanent.”

After a social media user questioned why she filed for a separation and not a divorce, the former Teen Mom 2 star explained her decision. “I would’ve skipped straight to divorce but I couldn’t because in the state of North Carolina, you have to be legally separated for a year, and you have to prove you have two separate addresses,” she said via TikTok on March 6. “The problem with that is that neither of us wanted to leave, so whenever I had the window of opportunity that I was able to file for separation, I filed something called separation by bed and board.”

Fans will be able to catch a glimpse into Evans’ changing reality when she returns to Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. In a press release obtained by Us, MTV said Evans will make a special appearance amid her divorce and life-changing moves after the new season kicks off on May 30.

Evans was previously fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after Eason shot and killed their family dog. MTV had already cut ties with Eason a year prior after he tweeted homophobic remarks.

“I was a little bit shocked but I saw it coming,” Evans exclusively told Us at the time of her firing. “It’s shocking still but I respect their decision and have nothing but love for MTV.”