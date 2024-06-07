Kailyn Lowry is one proud mom after witnessing her oldest son, Isaac, graduate from middle school.

“So many things to celebrate this week!” Lowry, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 7. “& still processing Isaac going to high school later this year 😱🫶🏼⭐️🤟🏼🤍 #kaillowry #kailandthechaos.”

To mark the school milestone, the former Teen Mom 2 star posed for a picture with her son as he held his certificate of promotion to 9th grade as well as a certificate of excellence for American sign language.

“I saw that Isaac wants to be an ASL interpreter!” one follower wrote in the comments section. “I am an ASL teacher and have worked with the Deaf for 24 years. We desperately need more male interpreters!! Keep up the hard work! It’s a beautiful language and culture!”

Lowry replied, “I hope that he continues it and pursues this!!!”

For the special day, the reality star sported a black tee, American Eagle cargo pants and a Get Lucky Charmed necklace for the ceremony. She was also joined by Issac’s father, Jo Rivera, whom she dated in high school. The pair first appeared together on 16 and Pregnant in 2010 when Isaac was born. They continued documenting their coparenting relationship on Teen Mom 2.

Although Lowry left the show in May 2022 partly because she needed to “do my own thing,” she hinted that another TV project could be in her family’s future. When one fan commented that “y’all need a camera crew,” she replied, “It’s coming.”

In another comment, Lowry wrote, “We will be back somewhere else.”

For now, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host has her hands full with a big family. In addition to Isaac, Lowry is also raising Lincoln, 10, with ex Javi Marroquin, Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez, and three kids under two with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

While she admitted in a recent TikTok that her reality is “very not typical,” Lowry said she has found a way to make it work with in-home childcare during the week and a thorough schedule.

“You are not less of a mom because I can handle more kids [than you],” she said in a video posted in January after confirming she won’t be having any more kids after the birth of her twins. “Everyone hits their limit, I also get overwhelmed. … Everybody’s load is different, and everybody’s breaking point is different.”