Still cordial. Leah Messer said she and Jaylan Mobley are on good terms after announcing their split earlier this month.

“While y’all are tripping on what the reason for the breakup is, we’re solid,” the Teen Mom star, 30, wrote via Twitter on Monday, October 17. “Refocusing and transitioning into better days ahead of us.”

Mobley, 26, retweeted the message, which seemingly shuts down speculation that Mobley cheated on Messer.

The assurance that the exes are “solid” came one week after their breakup announcement.

“While the last year has been tremendously exciting for both of us, we’ve realized that it’s best we walk separate paths,” Messer and the cyber security officer told Us Weekly on October 11. “We are so grateful for the lessons, growth, and memories we’ve had in this relationship.”

The former couple added: “So many of you have watched our love story unfold, and we hope that you’ll continue to watch our stories while we move forward as friends. We will forever have love and respect for each other, and we ask for privacy as we refocus and transition out of this chapter together.”

The two began dating in August 2021 after meeting at an ESPN event one year earlier. In April, the lovebirds bought a house. “It is even better than we expected. I think every day gets better,” the Hope, Grace and Faith author exclusively told Us in August after moving in with the former NASA intern. “I have nothing to say besides that.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter fans watched Mobley bond with the MTV star’s three daughters, twins Ali and Aleeah, 12, and Adalynn, 9. Messer shares the twins with her first husband, Corey Simms, and Addie with her second husband, Jeremy Calvert.

Prior to getting engaged to Mobley, she wed Simms, 32, in October 2010, but they split the following year. The West Virginia native later tied the knot with Calvert, 33, in April 2012, and the pair called it quits in June 2015.

Messer admitted earlier this year that she had concerns about saying “I do” again.

“For me, I don’t think marriage should change anything. I think it has in the past for me. And I’ve been like, ‘What did I do?’” she exclusively told Us in March. “I think it’s scary. Like, we put a label on it, and it should go one way or the other. And I’m like, ‘That scares me a little bit.’ It does. It’s a huge commitment.”