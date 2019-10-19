Celebrating amid tough times. Teresa Giudice showed off her revealing Halloween costume during a getaway to Boca Raton, Florida, after husband Joe Giudice’s departure to Italy amid his deportation battle.

“Game of Thrones,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, captioned a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, October 19, adding fire, skull, jack-o-lantern and ghost emojis. Teresa also included “#halloweenparty” and tagged her location as Boca Beach Club.

The reality star wore a black leather dress with a plunging neckline and high slits up the thighs. She finished the look off with a gold crown, fishnet stockings, black over-the-knee leather boots and a cane. Teresa did not appear to have on her wedding ring while sporting the costume.

According to her Instagram Stories, Teresa later jetted off to Las Vegas.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Joe, 47, went to his native Italy to await a decision on his case. The businessman was ordered to be deported in October 2018. He was released from prison in March after serving a three-year sentence for fraud and transferred to Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody.

“Teresa already has a trip to Italy planned. She’ll be taking all her girls,” a source told Us exclusively. “Teresa and all the girls will be visiting sooner rather than later. It’s fast approaching.”

The couple, who wed in October 1999, share daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10.

Teresa fueled rumors of marital trouble earlier this week when a teaser for season 10 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was released. “He’s the one I hooked up with,” she told her costars while showing them a photo of a shirtless man. The mystery guy seemingly appeared later to admit, “We might have kissed.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, the Standing Strong author confessed that she did not know if she was still in love with Joe and she “hasn’t been happy in so long.”

Teresa’s lawyer fired back at cheating allegations in an exclusive statement to Us: “The clip in the newer supertease is Teresa, her brother [Joe Gorga] and a lifelong friend named Tony talking about Teresa and Tony kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago.”

An insider revealed earlier this week that the TV personality “is trying to keep her family together and work on her marriage.”

Us obtained photos of Teresa holding hands with a younger man named Blake Schreck in February, at which time her attorney denied she was having an affair.

