Teresa Giudice may be used to the spotlight but her husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, isn’t too comfortable with it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 52, exclusively opened up to Us Weekly on Saturday, July 20 at the Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events bash in Southampton, New York, about how she wished she helped Ruelas, 49, deal with the limelight.

When asked if she prepared him for the Bravo reality show, Giudice said, “I feel bad for him. Poor guy had to go through people hurting him in my world. I’m sorry.”

“I didn’t do enough research on the show before I got on. I just led with my heart,” Ruelas also confessed. “Today is the day without any superficial people around us. So we’re good.”

The Skinny Italian author and the entrepreneur married on August 6, 2022, at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, and will be celebrating their second anniversary next month.

They dished to Us that they’re jet-setting off to Mykonos, Barcelona, Ibiza and Bodrum, Turkey for 20 days next week to celebrate their marital milestone.

The Celebrity Apprentice alum also told Us about meeting Taylor Swift at Coachella back in April. Giudice and the Grammy winner posed for a pic together at the music festival at the time.

“She was such a sweetheart. I became a Swiftie now because of her,” Giudice gushed. “I hate to bother anyone but she was such a sweetheart, and that’s how I am.”

She continued, “Like, if anybody ever wants a picture I’m always nice to them and she was so sweet. She was so sweet.”

“We were right next to each other at Coachella watching Ice Spice,” the New Jersey native recalled. “And I was right next to Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. She’s beautiful and I love Justin. I love all his music. I was going to ask them for a picture but I didn’t because, you know, we were all just enjoying the concert.”

Giudice was previously married to Joe Giudice from 1999 until 2020, and shares daughters Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14, with her ex-husband.

Us Weekly confirmed that the reality TV personality was dating Ruelas in November 2020, however, the couple later explained they had become romantic three months earlier.

At the time, an insider told Us that their relationship was “very new, but they are happy.”