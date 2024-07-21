Teresa Giudice and Taylor Swift broke the internet during Coachella 2024 during their now-viral meeting of the minds in the crowd.

“She was such a sweetheart. I became a Swiftie now because of her,” Giudice, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly at Mend Skincare Presents: Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon by Laifen & Ticket2Events on Saturday, July 20. “I hate to bother anyone but she was such a sweetheart, and that’s how I am.”

She continued, “Like if anybody ever wants a picture I’m always nice to them and she was so sweet. She was so sweet.”

Giudice and Swift, 34, both attended the annual Indio, California music festival in April, with respective partners Luis “Louie” Ruelas and Travis Kelce. During the event, the two women posed for a picture that Ruelas, 49, shared via Instagram.

“We were right next to each other at Coachella watching Ice Spice,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star recalled to Us at the Southampton-held beauty event.

Giudice previously told E! News in May that she decided to go up to Swift because of her RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin.

“Jennifer Aydin, [who’s] on my show, she loves her,” Giudice told the outlet. “I’m like, ‘Alright, I’m doing this for Jennifer Aydin.’”

Swift was not the only star that Giudice saw at Coachella.

“I was right next to Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. She’s beautiful and I love Justin. I love all his music,” she told Us. “I was going to ask them for a picture but I didn’t because, you know, we were all just enjoying the concert.”

While Giudice was excited to see the celebrities in attendance, she didn’t get starstruck because only a few individuals could make her tongue-tied.

“I was just on Kelly [Ripa] and Mark [Consuelos]’s show. I know she’s only a year and a half older than me, but I watched Kelly on All My Children and I watched Kelly and Regis,” Giudice quipped of her July appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “I think she’s awesome. I love her and her husband. You know, they have such a beautiful family. So she’s awesome.”

In addition to living in the spotlight with many peers, Giudice is basking in newlywed bliss. She married Ruelas in August 2022.

“We’re going away, going to Greece and we’re going to Mykonos, Barcelona, Ibiza and Bodrum, Turkey,” Giudice told Us of their anniversary plans. “We’ll be gone for about 20 days.”

According to Ruelas, he spent “hours” on the phone with American Express to organize the entire getaway.

With reporting by Andrew Nodell