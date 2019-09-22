



“No I haven’t [spoken to him]. I haven’t,” the Brooklyn Nine‑Nine actor, 51, told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition’s Annual Television Humanitarian Awards Gala on Saturday, September 21. “He’s kind of off the radar right now.”

Crews noted that it’s good the Night School star, 40, is laying low as he needs to focus on getting “rest” following the incident. “That car didn’t have [airbags]. It was an old car … That makes it even more miraculous,” he told Us. “It was a classic car. Very, very miraculous that he survived.”

Earlier this month, Hart was involved in a crash after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda veered off Mulholland Highway on September 1 and landed in a ditch. The Jumanji actor’s friend Jared S. Black was driving the automobile while Hart was in the passenger’s seat and Black’s fiancée, Rebecca Broxterman, was in the back seat.

Hart reportedly suffered three spinal fractures that required fusion.

Black — who was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash — also suffered serious back injuries. Broxterman, who is Hart’s wife Eniko Hart’s personal trainer, was not severely injured.

Kevin has since successfully completed a stint in an in-patient rehab facility and has returned home, TMZ reported on Friday, September 20. The outlet notes that he will continue to receive intensive physical therapy.

The Ride Along actor gifted himself the luxury car in honor of his 40th birthday in July. Kevin excitedly showed off his new purchase on Instagram writing, “I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace,’ #MuscleCarLover.”

Eniko, with whom Kevin shares son Kenzo, 21 months, didn’t leave his bedside while he was in the hospital, a source told Us. “She’s his wife. They’re a team. They’re so committed. Everything he does in life is for his family.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!