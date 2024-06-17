The Act star Callum Worthy hasn’t met Gypsy Rose Blanchard, but he’d be “honored” to cross paths with the former felon.

“I would like to meet her. Yeah, if she was open to it. She’s just been through so much,” Worthy, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively at the 12th Annual Ed Asner & Friends Celebrity Poker Tournament hosted at CBS Radford Studios on Saturday, June 15. “I wouldn’t want to be — I wouldn’t want to add any more pressure to her because she’s already been through so much. If she wanted to and was open to.”

Worthy would make sure that the meeting between himself and Blanchard is “on her terms,” he said.

Worthy starred as Blanchard’s ex-boyfriend Nicolas Godejohn in Hulu’s limited series The Act, released in 2019. Godejohn is currently serving life in prison for the 2015 killing of Blanchard’s mom, Dee Dee Blanchard. (Gypsy sentenced to 10 years in prison and was released late last year after serving seven years.)

“I hope she is doing well,” Worthy told Us about Gypsy. “I have so much compassion for her, and I just hope that she’s thriving and doing the best that she can.”

The actor also addressed the ongoing media attention Gypsy has received since her prison release.

“What it seems like from my perspective — and who knows if I’m missing anything — but it seems like it’s very positive [attention] with her,” he said. “I hope it continues to be because from everything I’ve heard, she’s a wonderful person who had a very traumatic childhood and adolescence. So, I just hope that she gets to live free and have a beautiful rest of her life.”

The former couple planned the murder of Dee Dee after she allegedly abused her daughter by convincing the public that Gypsy suffered from various illnesses. It’s been widely speculated that Dee Dee suffered from Munchausen syndrome by proxy, “a psychological disorder marked by attention-seeking behavior by a caregiver through those who are in their care,” according to WebMD.

The Act made headlines following its release but Gypsy has only ever seen the first episode.

“I think Joey King did an amazing job playing me,” she told Us last month. “I was a little bit harder on Patricia Arquette playing my mom just because it’s my life. I am very hypercritical of it.”

In addition to The Act, Gypsy’s story has been showcased in various docuseries over the years. Fans can watch Gypsy acclimating to post-prison life in her current Lifetime docuseries Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.

With reporting by Lanae Brody.